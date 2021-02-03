Next Fight for Conor McGregor: ‘We Are Going To Do It’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Dustin Poirier, and the “Diamond” is anxious to give it to him. Poirier posted his thoughts about the proposed megafight via social media on Wednesday.

Poirier posted, “You know we are going to do it a 3rd time”.

You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 3, 2021

Last month, Poirier defeated McGregor via second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The stunning victory evened the score for the American at 1-1. McGregor had previously defeated Poirier via knockout in 2014 in a featherweight contest, but Poirier won the second time around.

Now the two fighters seemed poised for an epic trilogy fight.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jake Paul on Being Boxing’s Most Controversial Superstar

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel