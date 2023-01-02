UFC President Dana White Gets Into Drunken Fight With His Wife

UFC president Dana White breaks silence on the drunken nightclub fight with his wife.

White was celebrating New Year’s Eve at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when a physical altercation broke out between his wife, Anne, and him. The pair were reportedly heavily intoxicated and got into a fight shortly after midnight at the El Squid Roe.

TMZ Sports reported that Anne slapped White across the face after he told her something. White slapped her back in retaliation as their friends tried to intervene and separate the two.

“I’m in Cabo, Mexico for the holidays with my family,” White told TMZ. “My wife and I were out on Saturday night on New Year’s eve and unfortunately, that’s what happened. I’m one of the guys. You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.

“My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together. We’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations; horrible and I’m embarrassed. Right now, we are more concerned about our kids. Since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video.

“We are more focused on our family. People are going to have opinions on this and most people’s opinions would be right especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time.

“We’ve known each other since we were very little and this is one of those unfortunate situations.”

White Admitted He Was Intoxicated but Took Full Responsibility

White got asked whether he remembered the incident and about the booze he consumed. He explained that he did not remember all of it and admitted he was pretty drunk.

“There was definitely a lot of alcohol involved but that’s no excuse. I literally am making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time that it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they are going to say. It just is what it is. Whatever people do say, it’s deserved. I deserve it. It happened. I don’t know why it happened.

“My wife and I have apologized to each other, apologized to our kids, and this is one of those things where everyone is going to chime in.

“No, I don’t remember a lot. It’s one of those situations where it’s embarrassing for both of us. We are more concerned about our kids. Nobody knows you better than your kids. They grow up in the house with you, they see everything, hear everything, and know everything. Everybody always asks me questions about, do I care about this or that.

“My legacy and all this other stuff with work don’t mean anything to me. It’s all about your family. It’s about your wife and kids. In this situation too, everybody is going to have an opinion. We’re just worried about our family and focused on our kids right now. But I and my wife are cool, we’re good.”

White’s Wife Anne Shared Her Take

Anne, the wife of White, gave her take on the drunken altercation.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” Anne said. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.

“We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”