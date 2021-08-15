UFC’s Stacked Schedule Features ‘Free’ Pay-Per-View

Numbered UFC events usually have to be purchased via pay-per-view, but UFC 267 on October 30 is set to be streamed live in the U.S. via ESPN+ according to famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. That means there won’t be an extra purchase on top of the standard ESPN+ subscription fee like every other UFC pay-per-view event this year.

While that might lead some fans to expect UFC 267 to look more like one of the company’s standard UFC Fight Night cards in Las Vegas than a legit pay-per-view, the latest information about what fights are set for UFC 267 makes the card seem more like one of the most stacked cards of the year.

The company will return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267, and fans in the U.S. will be able to watch all the action on ESPN+ for “free” per Helwani.

This would mark the first numbered non-PPV since UFC 138 aired on Spike via tape delay from Birmingham, England. 267 won’t be tape delayed, of course. 268 would be a week or two later, hopefully from Madison Square Garden. That would be a PPV. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 24, 2021

Helwani also posted that the card would start at 11 a.m. ET in the U.S.

UFC 267 Features Title Fights and More

UFC 267 might not cost a dime extra for ESPN+ subscribers, but that doesn’t mean the card won’t be stacked with talent.

The main event features a stirring battle between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and fan-favorite contender Glover Teixeira. Both Blachowicz and Teixeira are riding impressive win streaks, so something will have to give when they finally tackle each other

The co-main event for UFC 267 is the hotly-anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champ Petr Yan.

Sterling won the title against Yan at UFC 259 in March after the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee, and how the UFC world waits to see what happens when the two stars tussle again.

Other top stars scheduled to be on the card right now include Islam Makhachev, Rafael dos Anjos, and Khamzat Chimaev.

Heck, rising star Makhachev and former lightweight champ dos Anjos are even scheduled to face each other on the card in an important crossroads fight.

You can learn more about UFC 267 by watching the video below.





Play



UFC Returns to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 UFC will return to Abu Dhabi for UFC 267 on Saturday, October 30. The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a series of events set to run alongside UFC 267, will feature city-wide activations including fan events, fitness showcases and much more. Fans are encouraged to sign up here: bit.ly/3Cu3pP4 to register their interest in… 2021-08-10T23:43:38Z

You can see the full line-up of fights currently scheduled for the card per Bloody Elbow below.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba

Walt Harris vs. Tai Tuivasa

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento

UFC 267 is sure to be one of the most-watched UFC cards of the year.

UFC 268 Happens a Week After UFC 267

UFC 267 is scheduled to take place just one week prior to the company’s next pay-per-view event at UFC 268. UFC 267 is set for October 30, and UFC 268 will follow on November 6.

UFC 268 is also a massive card scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York, though it will also be a standard pay-per-view event that costs extra on top of the ESPN+ subscription.

The top fights currently set for UFC 268 include UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a grudge-fight main event rematch against controversial welterweight Colby Covington.

The co-main event features stalwart UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in a battle of top-notch brawlers.

Those are two of the best fights that can be made in any weight class, and they’ll happen on the same pay-per-view card.

UFC 266 Also Looks Stacked With Title Fights and Superstars

The next UFC pay-per-view card is UFC 266 on September 25.

While it’s not free in the U.S., taking place in Abu Dhabi, or even taking a bite out of “The Big Apple”, UFC 266 does at least feature two important title fights.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Brian “T-City” Ortega.

The co-main event features women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on streaking 125-pound contender Lauren Murphy.

But UFC 266 will also include the return of UFC superstar Nick Diaz.

Diaz is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a five-round special feature bout. Diaz defeated Lawler by knockout about 17 years ago at UFC 47, so UFC 266 will be a long-awaited rematch between two stars from the previous era.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel