UFC Star Promises: ‘No One Is Safe’

Top-rated UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns plans to defeat Kamaru Usman to capture welterweight gold at UFC 258, and the 34-year-old said he’s already planning to be the kind of champion who fights anyone and everyone.

Heavy named some of the most prominent superstars in the division such as Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Nate Diaz, and Burns said he’s down to fight “every single one of them”.

Indeed, Burns is looking forward to what he believes will be a long and busy UFC welterweight championship reign.

“Yes, 100%. I’m not here to win the title and stay home for the next eight months. As soon as I get that belt, no one is safe in the division. That’s what I’m fighting for,” Burns said.

Burns: ‘I Don’t Hate Anybody…’

But don’t expect Burns to start lashing out at his opponents through the media.

The Brazilian said he has cordial relationships with the likes of Masvidal, Covington, and other top welterweights who live and train near him in Florida, and he doesn’t expect that to change once he gets gold wrapped around his waist.

“I don’t hate nobody, but I want to fight everybody,” Burns said.

Instead, Burns said his approach to being a professional fighter was one that meant he expected to face and beat the best fighters in the division. He doesn’t want to look back at his fighting career someday and wonder what might have been.

“I want to test myself. When I’m done with my career, I want to make sure that I faced the best guys in the division and that I beat every single one of them,” said Burns.

But as far as the welterweight division goes? Burns said line them up.

“That’s exactly what I’m planning to do. First, I have a war in front of me against Kamaru Usman. I’m confident going into the fight, but I’m never looking past him,” Burns said.

Then, bring on the world.

“I’ll fight everybody. I’ll fight anyone after that fight,” Burns said.

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns is scheduled for February 13.

The main event matchup features UFC welterweight champion Usman making the third defense of his 170-pound crown against top-rated contender Burns.

There are four other important fights on the main card pay-per-view and plenty of other action-packed fights scheduled for the prelims, too.

You can see the entire main card schedule below.

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez

You can get ready for all the action by watching the latest UFC Countdown show below.

