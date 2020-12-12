UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Anthony Joshua’s KO [WATCH]

Boxing Heavyweight Champ Anthony Joshua

Getty

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, 31, from England, retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles by stopping 39-year-old Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at The SSE Arena Wembley in London, England. Joshua’s latest heavyweight title defense was streamed live in the United States and other places via DAZN.

The fight was stopped at 2:58 of Round 9. It was Joshua’s first defense since recapturing his titles against Andy Ruiz last year.

Joshua dominated the fight. He dropped Pulev twice in the third round before eventually stopping him for good in the ninth.

It was another brilliant performance from one of boxing’s best fighters.

Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Others React to Joshua-Pulev

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather flew over to London to be one of the 1,000 or so people in attendance at the fight at The SSE Arena Wembley in London, England.

After winning his fight over Pulev, Joshua ran over to embrace Mayweather and share some words with the future Hall of Famer.

But Mayweather wasn’t the only person excited to see Joshua’s big win.

Rising boxing phenom Devin Haney was happy to watch Joshua do his thing again on Saturday.

Additionally, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, one of the top UFC analysts in the world, noted the big difference even just around 1,000 fans can make in regards to how an event looks and sounds on fight night.

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till seemed to enjoy the fight, too. But like many other people, Till was already thinking about what should come next for Joshua.

Meanwhile, while it was thought beforehand that Tyson Fury might be in attendance to watch Joshua vs. Pulev, the WBC and lineal champ revealed the day prior he was skipping the fight.

However, Fury’s American-based promoter, Top Rank, did tease what many fans hope might come next for Joshua.

It wasn’t long before Fury offered his own words.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum also pointed to the pending superfight happening next.

But Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also had his say about the matter.

Boxing writer Dan Rafael was also impressed with Joshua’s big win.

Retired British boxing champ Tony Bellew loved the courage and ability he saw from both AJ and Pulev on Saturday.

Boxing coach David Coldwell also shared his opinion about the fight.

