Univision Announce Euro 2020 Broadcast Plans For This Summer

TUDN, Univision’s sports network, announced on Monday their plans for this summer’s coverage of Euro 2020. The news was later confirmed over at World Soccer Talk in terms of the network’s Spanish-language coverage. The tournament was supposed to be played last year and in commemoration of the tournament’s 60th anniversary, it was planned to be played in various cities around the continent.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans were postponed and everything is being prepared for this tournament where Portugal is looking to defend their crown.

With a little over six weeks left before the beginning of this tournament, TUDN expanded on their coverage plans. They confirmed that they will carry all the action from the Euro 2020’s Group Stage on June 11 through the July 11 Final at the historic Wembley Stadium in London.

As part TUDN’s exclusive Spanish-language coverage, PrendeTV, Univision’s newly launched, ad-supported streaming service, will stream 40 matches from the competition with the remaining games broadcast on Univision and TUDN, including the pivotal Semi-Final and Final matches.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver such a prestigious property to our fanáticos by leveraging the power of Univision’s media portfolio,” said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Sports, Univision. “(Euro 2020) is a can’t-miss competition that captivates the entire soccer world, and we are proud to be able to make these matches easily accessible to fans in the U.S.”

TUDN’s world-class team of sportscasters will feature Luis Omar Tapia, Paco Villa, Diego Balado, Tony Cherchi, José Luis López Salido, José Hernández and Hugo Salcedo, as well as Daniel Chanona and Cristina Romero reporting on location in Europe.

Who Joins Them In Their Coverage

Former international stars Carles Puyol, Javier Zanetti and Mauro Camoranesi will join TUDN's coverage as guest analysts for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament. Univision's free Prende TV app will stream 40 matches. Univision and TUDN will broadcast the remaining games. — Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) May 3, 2021

As is the tendency for any major football tournament, networks such as TUDN always bring some of best analysts available for the event.

TUDN announced their lineup of guest analysts that will be offering their expertise to the production. Amongst them one finds former Italian international Mauro Camoranesi (FIFA World Cup 2006 winner and Serie A champion), former Spanish and FC Barcelona captain Carles Puyol (FIFA World Cup 2010 winner, Euro 2008 winner and Champions League winner, FC Barcelona ’06, ’09, ‘11), and former Inter Milan legend and Argentine international Javier Zanetti (Champions League winner, Inter Milan ’10) will join TUDN’s team as guest analysts and commentators.

These former players will join the likes of former Bulgarian international and Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichklov as well as former culé Marc Crosas. TUDN also have former Chile international, Olympic bronze medalist and former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Iván Zamorano. These three are regular pundits on the network.

Studio programming

According to network officials, TUDN’s award-winning studio coverage will also highlight the UEFA EURO 2020 competition throughout its programming lineup including:

Hosted by Lindsay Casinelli, Adriana Monsalve and Alejandro Berry, Emmy-winning “ Fútbol Centra l” pre-game show will share what to look for and what to expect on the pitch in key upcoming EURO 2020 matches;

l” pre-game show will share what to look for and what to expect on the pitch in key upcoming EURO 2020 matches; TUDN’s flagship program “ Misión Euro 2020 ” will provide highlights, goals and exclusive stories about players, matches, host cities and fans;

” will provide highlights, goals and exclusive stories about players, matches, host cities and fans; “ Línea de 4 ” will feature interviews, analysis and opinions from former soccer players and coaches with decades of experience in the game;

” will feature interviews, analysis and opinions from former soccer players and coaches with decades of experience in the game; “ Contacto Deportivo del Verano ” is the can’t-miss destination for sports lovers to stay up to date on the biggest European tournament;

” is the can’t-miss destination for sports lovers to stay up to date on the biggest European tournament; With more than 20 consecutive years on the air, “República Deportiva” will provide a look at the EURO 2020 with a touch of entertainment and never-ending fun; and

will provide a look at the EURO 2020 with a touch of entertainment and never-ending fun; and Univision’s “Despierta América,” “El Gordo y La Flaca,” “Primer Impacto,” among others will also join the EURO 2020 celebration with original stories and special segments

