Kelly Olynyk Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

With the February 8 trade deadline just three days away, the rumors are starting to heat up. According to several reports, Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz is a name that is drawing significant trade interest from multiple teams.

On February 5, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report reported that Olynyk “could seamlessly slot in as the second or third big for a bunch of different playoff teams (including the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder or Miami Heat). His malleability might even lead to a mini bidding war that results in Utah getting a first-rounder for him.”

Bailey isn’t the first, or only, one to report on team’s interest in the veteran big. On February 3, Matt Moore reported for The Action Network that “Olynyk, in particular, is highly sought after in the market. He’s a backup center in a market in which everyone wants size help for the playoffs who can also shoot, pass and defend.”

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also noted that Olynyk was on the Boston Celtic’s radar. The Celtics have been linked to Olynyk for a while now, as insider Marc Stein reported on December 25 that they Celtics were monitoring his situation in Utah. Olynyk was drafted by Boston and played with the Celtics for four seasons.

Looking at Olynyk’s Skills

Olynyk, as Matt Moore pointed out, does a little bit of everything. Out of players who average at least 5 field goal attempts and 1 three point attempt per game, Olynyk is one of eight players to average at least 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 80% from the free throw line.

Taking things a step further by setting parameters for at least 5 rebounds and 4 assists as well, that list of eight players shrinks to just Kevin Durant and Olynyk. What makes those numbers even crazier is that only six players in NBA history have achieved them for a full season.

Olynyk has always been an efficient shooter, especially for his position, but his shooting from the floor and from three this season are both career highs. Additionally, his 4 assists per game would also be a career high for a season.

Other Jazz Rumors

Scotto reported that Kelly Olynyk is the most likely Jazz player to get dealt at the trade deadline. With that being said, he is certainly not the only player in Utah that is drawing interest.

In his February 3 report, Moore stated that Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are also “routinely described as available assets.” Brett Siegel of HoopsHype added that “Clarkson would be an immediate upgrade to any team’s bench unit.”

Clarkson is averaging 17.5 points per game, to go along with a career-best 4.9 assists, while Sexton is also scoring 17.5 points per game on a career-best 48.3% from the field.

One player that does not seem available on the Jazz is star forward Lauri Markkanen. Multiple reports have indicated that he is off limits in trade talks and that the Jazz consider him a part of their long-term future. Markkanen is currently averaging 23.5 points per game.