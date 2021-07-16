VIDEO: Leo Messi Being Shown Love By Argentine Fans in South Florida [LOOK]

Leo Messi is still enjoying the fruits of his labor after winning one of the titles that evaded him throughout the entirety of his footballing career. After raising the Copa América trophy into the Carioca night last weekend, the Rosario native has changes the hearts and minds of many of his compatriots that prior to this criticized him severely for not having been able to win anything with his national team in four previous finals.

Since then, each place he stopped showed him a great deal of affection and appreciation after bringing back to his country an international title.

The latest stop in that “victory tour” was Surfside, a small beach town just north of Miami Beach. There he was seen at Cafe Ragazzi and as soon as news broke, hundreds of fans flocked the establishment to wait for him and find a way to give him thanks for his accomplishment.

Surfside is just a couple of miles north of his multi-million dollar apartment over in Sunny Isles.

So much for “coming to Miami because no one knows me there”. pic.twitter.com/CG0kin20hA — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) July 16, 2021

Miami: A haven for world-class footballers

Miami, for various world-class athletes, is a bit of a haven to get away from the pressures of their stardom, this also very valid considering that many have to keep their health and of their loved ones in mind considering the pandemic.

Messi is not the only high profile athlete currently vacationing in South Florida. This was third stop after staying in Buenos Aires to renew his US visa and then going to Rosario to pickup his family in his private jet, where he had to also encounter various fans.

Other athletes like Manchester United man and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is a bit more calm and not being surrounded by fans while on visiting Miami. He’s also had a chance to visit the Miami Heat over in their stadium in Downtown Miami (not South Beach as the national media usually refer).

Another player that is currently gearing up for the upcoming Serie A campaign is Belgian international and Inter Milan goalscorer Romelu Lukaku. On top of being on vacation, Lukaku also worked out with former All-Pro wide receiver and Miami Beach High School alum Chad Johnson.

Obviously, one thing is the level of fame that Pogba and Lukaku have and another is to compare it to Messi. Add to that, the fact that the Argentine community in South Florida is one of the largest outside of that country. South Florida is also one of the places that many from that country frequent on visits, although this year that will not be possible due to immigration policies in place in Argentina to prevent any COVID variants to enter the country.

Tributes Worldwide For Leo Messi And Argentina





Play



Multitudinarios festejos en el Obelisco por la victoria de la Selección Argentina en la Copa América Ni bien el árbitro uruguayo Esteban Ostojich pitó el final del partido entre la Argentina y Brasil en el Maracaná se desataron los festejos en todo el país por la obtención de la Copa América, el primer título oficial de la Selección nacional en 28 años. ★ Suscribite a nuestro canal → bit.ly/365OTiS ★ Informate… 2021-07-11T18:15:20Z

Fans from all over the world raised their voices in joy for the Barcelona captain. In some countries, fans of Messi and the national team celebrated massively after the Albiceleste were able to end a 28-year title drought.

In Buenos Aires, hundreds of thousands of fans met up as they traditionally do over at El Obelisco, but they were not the only ones.

Another place happened to be North Beach, just south of Surfside where there is one of the largest Argentine communities in the United States.

Another example was Kerala, India. That city is considered one of the most popular football capitals in that country. Thousands of fans came out in their motorcycle to recognize the Rosario native.

On Sunday morning in Dhaka, Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of fans went out to also celebrate what Argentina were capable to doing over at Estadio Maracanã in Rio.

Its currently 9am in the morning Dhaka (capital of Bangladesh ) and fans are celebrating Argentina Copa America win. Lionel Messi is massive pic.twitter.com/3b0lcZ8Bof — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) July 11, 2021

Messi will remain in Miami for the remainder of his vacation alongside his family. In the meantime, he will look to finalize his outstanding details and officialize his new contract with Barcelona. It is expected that this will occur during the next week. Many reports have indicated that he came to terms on a 50 percent reduction in his salary compared to the contract that expired back on June 30.

New Barcelona Signing Shows Off Unusual Training Method [LOOK]