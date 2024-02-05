Washington Commanders Viewed as Landing Spot for Packers’ $10.7 Million LT

The Washington Commanders have moves to make this offseason if they want to improve upon their horrendous 4-13 record. With the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the expectation is that the Commanders will draft a quarterback. Protecting a young quarterback is one of the best ways to have them succeed. The Commanders allowed 65 sacks, the second most in football last season, so adding offensive line help is a necessity.

They will have their opportunity to draft, trade, and sign offensive line help this offseason. Of the possible names, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report says that the Commanders could be one of the team’s interested in a player of David Bakhtiari‘s caliber.

“The Washington Commanders surrendered 65 sacks in 2023 and will presumably be looking to protect a new quarterback next season. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns lost their top three tackles to injury in 2023 and could use an insurance policy heading into the offseason.”

Bakhtiari is regarded as one of the best in football but playing in just 13 games throughout the past three seasons could leave the Commanders worried about adding him. He is due $10.7 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

David Bakhtiari Health Update

Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury and hopes to come for a full return in the 2024 season. The five-time All-Pro has not stayed on the field in recent seasons and that is a call for concern given the amount of money he is owed next season.

However, this could be a situation where the Commanders are willing to take a risk and hope that he can stay on the field for them. If he does, whoever they draft to be their next quarterback will be in a much better position than Sam Howell was in 2023.

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had the following to say, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

“We’re still at the very beginning stages of looking at how we’re going to move forward with all that,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, David’s been through a really rough stretch with the injury stuff. He’s going through a very major surgery, trying to get back to where he’s able to play. We’re monitoring that. I know he’s working his tail off. Once we’re down the road and see where he’s at health wise, we’ll make those decisions.”

It does not sound to be a guarantee that Bakhtiari returns to the Packers.

What Bakhtiari Would Bring to the Commanders

David Bakhtiari would bring the Washington Commanders everything they were missing in 2023. A true offensive tackle who can block for the quarterback and improve the run game is all this team could ask for next season.

If he were to join the Commanders and deal with these injuries, he could at least mentor the younger players. Washington is in one of those positions where they need to bring veterans in to not only help their on-play performance but to also teach their younger players what they need to do to succeed at this level.

If the Packers do release him, they would save $20.9 million in cap space. It is not a guarantee, but it does seem probable. That move could help the Commanders in 2024 and beyond.