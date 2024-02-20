Proposed Commanders Trade Sends No. 2 Pick to Falcons for Massive Haul

The Washington Commanders have a tough decision to make with the No. 2 pick. Do they want to trade it and get a massive haul? Are they comfortable with signing a veteran quarterback and potentially missing out on their franchise quarterback? These are all questions they have to answer. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons could be on the phone with the Commanders closer to draft night to move up to No. 2 as they’re looking for a quarterback, too.

While the Falcons won’t be the only team making that call, they could offer the Commanders a great package. Sam Monson of PFF writes that Kirk Cousins, who played for the Commanders, could be a good option for them. In return, they’d have the ability to trade the No. 2 pick and land a huge haul.

“When Washington traded up from No. 6 to No. 2 back in 2012, it cost the team three first-round picks and a second-rounder. By way of example, the Atlanta Falcons could become desperate enough to make that trade if they miss out on Cousins in free agency.

“Washington could trade back to the No. 8 spot, pick up multiple additional high-value picks and still be able to draft an elite talent in the first round.”

With over $70 million in cap space, the most in the NFL, adding a veteran like Cousins isn’t the worst idea. If they can add impact players to their already talented roster, this could be a team that competes much quicker than people imagine.

The Falcons Would Likely Make This Deal

From the Atlanta Falcons’ perspective, this would be a no-brainer. Three first-round picks would be a steep price, but two and other compensation would be a great deal.

The Falcons, similar to the Washington Commanders, have plenty of talent. Their defense is significantly better than the Commanders but the offenses are similar in terms of needing a quarterback to reach the next level.

Adding the No. 2 pick for Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London could set them up well for the future.

Desmond Ridder threw for just 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A better quarterback is clearly needed for the Falcons to improve.

Commanders Should Try to Find Their Guy

While making a move for a veteran and this proposed trade with the Atlanta Falcons could be the safe option if the Washington Commanders are looking to improve, it’s time to find their guy.

The Commanders, even if they added Cousins, would still have plenty of question marks due to Dan Quinn taking over as the new head coach. Allowing him to develop a quarterback should be the top priority with Kliff Kingsbury.

It’s a tough decision to make but the Commanders must find their franchise quarterback in this draft. Lindsey Thiry of ESPN writes that the Commanders should even trade up to No. 1 and land Caleb Williams.

“The Commanders trade up with the Bears, from No. 2 to No. 1 overall, to select USC QB Caleb Williams. This means Fields would remain in Chicago, while Williams would reunite with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who served as a Trojans offensive analyst last season.”