Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Reacts Strongly to Saquon Barkley’ Eagles Move

Losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles will sting for the New York Giants, and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was among the first to react.

Thibodeaux posted on X on Monday, March 11, to express surprise and disappointment. Those sentiments were summed up by the words, “Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! I’m happy My brotha tho…..but damn damn damn!!!!!!!!”

Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!! I’m happy My brotha tho…..but damn damn damn!!!!!!!! — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) March 11, 2024

Thibodeaux aptly captured the measure of respect Barkley has among his Giants teammates. The post also struck the right note of disappointment Thibodeaux and the rest of the Giants likely feel after losing arguably the most-talented player on the roster to their biggest rival within the NFC East.

A “big push” from the Eagles to sign Barkley was widely expected from many around the league. Especially after the Giants opted against using the franchise tag to secure the two-time Pro-Bowl running back’s services for another year.

Things came to fruition when ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the Eagles gave Barkley a “three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing” on Monday.

Even if Barkley’s exit was inevitable, having to stop him twice a season will be a weird and daunting challenge for Thibodeaux and Big Blue’s defense.

Article will be updated.