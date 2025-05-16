5-Time All-Star Voted Top Impact Trade of WNBA Offseason

Ahead of the tip-off of the WNBA‘s 29th season, the league’s 13 general managers let their voices be heard on a host of topics, predicting the league’s MVP, most improved player, best shooter and more.

In a 40-question WNBA.com survey released May 15, they named their top acquisition of what was an explosive offseason: Alyssa Thomas</a.

Thomas, a five-time All-Star forward who was dealt by the Connecticut Sun after 11 years with the team, got 50% of the vote, beating out Kelsey Plum (30%), who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks after winning two titles with the Las Vegas Aces, and her new Mercury teammate Satou Sabally (20%), who was traded from the Dallas Wings after five seasons with the team.

Thomas will enter the season with a chip on her shoulder, looking to capture her first WNBA championship.

The Maryland product was introduced by the Mercury in February and addressed how she plans to approach her new role with the team.

Introducing No. 25 for the Phoenix Mercury, Alyssa Thomas! pic.twitter.com/MHBtVKsPj6 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 25, 2025

“I don’t plan on being any different than what I’ve been on my past team in Connecticut,” said Thomas at her introduction press conference in February. “I’m trying to win. I don’t want to drop off. I want to continue to play at the same level, be in the playoffs, and the goal is to win a championship.”

Recently, Phoenix made their final roster cuts, which included second-year guard Celeste Taylor, Megan McConnell, and Temira Poindexter, according to azcentral’s Jenna Ortiz.

As of now, the roster lacks an experienced point guard who can run the floor. Needless to say, this will play right into Thomas’s style of play as a point-forward. Her ability to push the ball and facilitate the break is a hard out for most defenses to stop.

Last season, the Mercury finished seventh in scoring with 81.5 points per game with a star-studded roster on paper. After an underwhelming 2024 season, management hit decided it was time for another change.

During the offseason, the franchise said its goodbyes to Brittney Griner, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Cloud, and legend Diana Taurasi.

Now the Mercury’s new big three features Kahleah Copper, Thomas and Sabally. Thomas is excited for the new possibilities with her new teammates.

“We all come from different winning backgrounds and now we get a chance to be together and accomplish something, something different,” Thomas said. “It’s time to get back to the playoffs. I’m still chasing a championship, so just excited to be a part of this group.”

Thomas finished her final season with the Sun, averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Nonetheless, the 33-year-old forward will look to use her leadership, strength, IQ, and defensive prowess to impact this team. Second-year head coach Nate Tibbetts will have to manage another new roster.

Tibbetts will have his hands full after a 0-2 preseason record, which ended with injury. Copper is a game-time decision due to back issues, according to Desert Wave Media.

The Mercury will make their WNBA season debut at 10 p.m. Eastern time May 17 against the Seattle Storm at PHX Arena.