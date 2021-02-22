50 Best WWE Championship Belts: The Ultimate List

In 2014 the WWE changed the look of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to this new, more modern look. At the time of this publication the belt is being held by the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre after winning the title back from The Legend Killer Randy Orton. This belt is the highest prize in the WWE and although it isn’t the original belt designed for the WWE champion it is the most sought-after prize in the game. Held by great wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

The belt itself is just under 6lbs and has a maximum waist size of 46 inches. This is a great belt that even comes with customizable side plates.

The side plates make it so that you can represent your favorite wrestler whether they are on the current roster or a WWE Legend.