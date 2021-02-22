50 Best WWE Championship Belts: The Ultimate List

The WWE Championship Belt is an iconic title for fans of sports entertainment. The title has changed hands almost as many times as it has changed looks and it is every fan’s dream to walk out of the squared-circle with that belt around their waist. Now, you can own your favorite title just like your favorite WWE superstar, or give one as a gift and we have put them all in an awesome list to make shopping for your belt even easier.
In 2014 the WWE changed the look of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to this new, more modern look. At the time of this publication the belt is being held by the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre after winning the title back from The Legend Killer Randy Orton. This belt is the highest prize in the WWE and although it isn’t the original belt designed for the WWE champion it is the most sought-after prize in the game. Held by great wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.
The belt itself is just under 6lbs and has a maximum waist size of 46 inches. This is a great belt that even comes with customizable side plates.
The side plates make it so that you can represent your favorite wrestler whether they are on the current roster or a WWE Legend.
Just like the red version of this belt, the blue version of the WWE Universal title is the equivalent of the WWE Heavyweight Championship but for the Smackdown side. It seems like the Smackdown roster gets their pick of red or blue when they win the title which you can see when it changes hands. The blue title debuted in November of 2019 by then-champion Bray Wyatt. Since then it has changed colors and changed hands multiple times being won by Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
The title in blue or red seems to be a fan favorite and is a great contrast to the RAW brand title. This title can only be won by someone on the Smackdown roster unless, of course, the winner of the Royal Rumble or Money in the Bank contract holder challenges for it. The belt itself weighs 5.62 lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches.
The Universal Championship title belt was created when the WWE absorbed the WCW and took over their heavyweight championship. The belt, which is part of the Smackdown brand has been held by great champs like Goldberg and Roman Reigns. The belt has been presented in both blue and red leather and when it was first incorporated didn’t receive a warm welcome from fans. Over time, the belt has become almost equal to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship which is the first one on this list.
This title features the same dimensions as the first on this list at just under 5lbs and at a max waist size of 46 inches. The overall dimensions of the strap are 50.39″ x 11.02″ x 0.2″. Made from zinc alloy and polyurethane it is a beautiful title that also comes with a cloth carrying bag with the WWE logo. Just like other title belts, you can customize the plates that are on either side of the logo.
The Smackdown Women’s Championship title is the biggest title in the Smackdown brand for female wrestlers. The belt was unveiled on Smackdown in August of 2016 and immediately won by Becky Lynch less than a month later. Charlotte Flair, daughter of famed WWE wrestler Rick Flair has won the title more than any other female competitor. The counterpart of the RAW women’s title, the Smackdown brand has gained a ton of popularity in recent years and has become almost as popular as the RAW brand.
The belt is an exact replica of the title that is currently held by Sasha Banks(at the time of publication). The belt is smaller than the men’s title to compliment the female wrestlers typically smaller build, but just because the title is smaller doesn’t mean the ladies that fight for it are any less badass than the men. The belt is 4.4lbs and fits a waist of up to 45″. The belt can be customized to include your favorite superstar’s side plates.
The RAW Women’s Championship is the oldest female championship in WWE history. Originally the Diva’s Championship (which you can find further down on this list) the current RAW Women’s title belt was released in 2016. The title is held by the top female wrestler from the RAW brand. This belt is the exact replica of the current championship. This title was the first women’s championship to headline Wrestlemania at Wrestlemania 35. The title was then won by former champion Becky Lynch. The title has been held by Hall of Famer Lita (then the Divas championship) and even former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.
The title is designed smaller than the men’s title to compliment the female competitors. Over the past decade, the female superstars of the WWE have been featured more and more and have put on matches that are on par with the men’s roster. The belt is similar to the Smackdown Women’s title belt in size and weight at 4.4lbs and a max waist of 45″. The belt is an amazing gift for both girls and guys and is a symbol of strength and athleticism to any fan of the WWE.
The NXT brand is WWE’s minor league system. While it isn’t the big show or the main brand it is still insanely popular. Fans of the brand love watching the future of WWE compete for this title as it is the biggest title to hold for the NXT roster. Most of the time once a wrestler holds this title their next move is to be brought up to the main roster in either RAW or Smackdown. Sometimes, the brands will cross and a wrestler on the main roster of RAW or Smackdown will win the title at the NXT level and give it a little more hype or juice moving forward. The title was created in 2012 and received the facelift you see in the featured image in 2017.
Some NXT champs that are now on the main roster include Keith Lee, Drew Mcintyre, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. The belt itself is really sharp and the perfect gift for any NXT and WWE fan. The belt is standard size at just over 5lbs in weight and a maximum waist size of 48″. The belt comes with its own cloth carry bag but let’s be honest, you are going to want to wear this around your waist like the pros.
Just like the men’s division the female division in NXT has its own Women’s Championship Title belt. And just like the men’s side, when a woman wins the NXT championship, she typically will make the move up to the main roster a short time later, depending on how long she holds the title. The title was introduced in June of 2013 at which time was a developmental territory only for WWE. Now, the NXT brand is super popular having its own television show with tons of quality female talent. Still touted as the minor leagues for WWE, the NXT brand is entertaining and has a huge following among the WWE fans.
The inaugural champion for the NXT women’s division was Paige a wrestler out of the United Kingdom and the focus of the popular movie “Fighting with My Family” starring Florence Pugh. If you are a fan of the WWE and haven’t check out the movie, do yourself a favor and watch it, it is highly entertaining and gives some serious insight into what wrestlers go through to make it onto the main roster. The title belt is the exact replica of the actual belt in the NXT women’s division. The belt is just under 4lbs and has a max waist size of 45″ and comes with its own cloth carry bag.
Some of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history never won the World Heavyweight Championship belt or the Universal Title, but they did win the Intercontinental Title. The title has been held by Smackdown superstars for the past few years but it is one of the few titles that can go between both brands Raw and Smackdown. The design of the belt was changed in 2014 to the current look which is extremely popular in both the WWE locker room and amongst fans.
From the Honkey Tonk Man to Razor Ramon to Big E this belt is considered a secondary championship and has been one of the major titles since its inception in 1979. If you are planning on displaying your new title belt or belts the WWE Shop offers a really cool Display Case and Stand to show it off in your home or office. Unlike the two main title belts, this belt is just over 5lbs and has a max waist size of 44 inches.
The United State Championship Title Belt is the second oldest title in WWE history behind the Heavyweight title. It was established by the NWA in 1975 and transitioned to the WCW years later. When the WWE bought WCW the title was combined with the Intercontinental Championship for nearly two years until it was made into a stand-alone title once again in 2002 when the WWE created the Smackdown brand. It is now the second biggest championship to hold under the Raw brand and considered equal to the Intercontinental Championship.
Harley Race was the original and inaugural United States Champion back in 1975 and the title has been held by greats such as the late Eddie Guererro and Lex Luger. The belt features a really cool design with red, white, and blue backing. It is also one of the lightest titles based on weight, weighing in at only 3.59lbs and made to fit a waist of up to 47″.
The NXT North American Title is the NXT’s version of the Intercontinental and USA title. The belt is a really good-looking belt with brown faux leather and a gold face with the North American continent on the faceplate. Introduced in March of 2018 the North American title became the secondary title for the WWE’s developmental brand. The title was initially won by Adam Cole who is still wrestling for NXT and has gone on to win the NXT Championship belt. The title works just like the IC and USA titles for RAW and Smackdown and once won by a superstar puts them in the talks for the main title in their division.
AS stated earlier, the North American belt has a look all its own with a solid brown backing and gold face and side plates. The belt has dimensions of 47.64″ x 11.02″ x 0.2″ and weighs just under 5lbs and has a max waist size of 44″. The belt comes with its own cloth carrying bag that features the NXT logo front and center.
The Raw Tag Team Championship is one of the oldest championships in WWE history. Some wrestlers start out as tag teams to build their skill and their popularity with fans usually becoming singles superstars once they get over with the fanbase and management. There have been tons of WWE Hall of Famers to hold the tag titles and enter the Hall of Fame either as a tag team, singles star, or both. The tag titles have gone through a bunch of changes in the past 50 years. The belts originally were the WWE Tag Team Titles, but in 2016 became the RAW tag titles when the WWE brand became two entities, RAW and Smackdown.
Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Eddie Guererro, The Rock, and dozens of other Hall of Fame superstars have held the tag titles, often times two superstars will team up to build excitement towards a pay-per-view or upcoming major match. The tag titles are really cool because they look, unlike any other belt. They feature silver faceplates which differ from the typical gold that the other belts are made of. The tag belts are one of the heaviest belts at 6.39lbs and have a max waist size of 45″.
The Smackdown Men’s Tag Team Titles are similar in looks to the RAW tag titles but feature the Smackdown blue as their backing. The silver faceplate is a cool design that represents the tag titles in either brand exclusively. The new tag belts were unveiled in August of 2016 and the inaugural champs were the combination of Rhyno and Heath Slater who would eventually have the titles taken from them and given to the Uso Brothers when they competed in a second chance tag tournament at Backlash.
Fans of the WWE think the change of the look of the tag title belts was a good one. While most tag teams disband when either partner is on the push as a singles superstar there are more tag teams than ever before in both the RAW and Smackdown brand. The belts feature blue molded leather and silver faceplates with side plates on either side. The belts weigh 6.39lbs each and have a max waist of 45″. Each belt comes with a carrying bag with the famous WWE logo on it.
Note** Belts sold separately from each other. Only one belt per purchase.
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts were established on Christmas Eve 2018 during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The first winners of the tag titles were the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks, both of whom are major superstars today and have gone on to win multiple singles titles between the two of them. The new belts that we see today were unveiled by Alexa Bliss on a 2019 episode of RAW. While there have only been 9 title changes for these belts the Women’s Tag Team division is one of the more popular divisions on both RAW and Smackdown as the titles are not brand exclusive.
Personally, I think the Women’s Tag Team belts are two of the more attractive titles in all of WWE. The white strap with gold faceplates are really cool and are designed to be a bit smaller to compliment the female superstars. The belts themselves weigh just over 5lbs and have a max waist size of 45 inches with dimensions of 47″ x 9.5″ x 0.25″. The straps are made of polyurethane and the faceplates are made of zinc alloy.
NOTE* Tag titles are sold individually and not as a set.
Some fans would say that the NXT Tag Team Division is the best tag team division in all sports entertainment. With so many wrestlers getting their start at the tag team level in development the tag team division is a gold mine of future superstars. The titles were established in 2013 when NXT was simply just developmental and hardly ever televised. Now there are a ton of tag teams that compete for these titles during televised events and especially during pay-per-views. British Ambition won the first-ever NXT Tag Team Tournament over the Wyatt Family and late WWE superstar Luke Harper.
The original NXT Tag Team Championship belts featured a simple design. The center plate was an irregular polygon. Prominently down the center of the plate was a vertical NXT logo in gold; to the left-center side of the logo read “Tag” while the right-center side read “Team”. All plates were plated on a black leather strap. In 2017 the belts were redesigned by then General Manager William Regal. The belts weigh 4.16lbs and have a max waist of 46 inches.
NOTE* Tag belts not sold together.
The advent of the NXT Cruiserweight Title belt was initiated fairly recently when WWE and NXT management realized there were a lot of smaller-sized competitors that deserved their own shot at a title. Mainly because it would be hard for fans to believe that a smaller 205 lbs and under competitor beat the 7-foot 300lb competitors. Originally established as the WWE Cruiserweight Title in 2016 it was then changed to the NXT title in January of 2020 for both NXT and NXT UK brands.
The belt is really cool with black, blue, and silver on the faceplate and a black strap. The competition for this title is extremely entertaining with high-flying luchador-type athletes pulling maneuvers off the top turnbuckle and off the apron onto the ground. The belt itself is only 5.5lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches and comes complete with an NXT branded cloth bag for carrying.
In an effort to expand their developmental program the WWE took over in the United Kingdom and began representing wrestlers who resided and trained in Europe. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre got his start in the UK before making his trip across the pond to the US. The original NXT UK Championship Title originated in 2016 but the newer belt that you see in the featured image was unveiled in 2020 by Triple H and was won by Tyler Bate. While there have only been three titleholders to date, the NXT UK brand has funneled talent into NXT US for the past 6 years.
The title belt has incredible detail featuring the British coat of arms and a massive front faceplate. The belt itself is black and it features side plates with the NXT logo engraved on a gold plate. The belt weighs just under 6lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches with dimensions of 50.39″ x 11.02″ x 0.2″. If you buy this belt you will also receive a carrying bag with the WWE logo to keep your new title in.
The NXT UK partner of WWE is an amazing spotlight for wrestlers in Europe to get their chance to become WWE superstars. Just like the men’s division the women’s division of NXT UK is tough and is some of the most exciting wrestling you will ever see. The heart and determination these women have to make it big in the industry they have devoted their lives to makes for some pretty intense matches. If you love WWE you are most likely a fan of NXT whether it be the US or UK version.
The title belts in the NXT are amazing and the UK titles are in a league all their own. They are big and bright and are definitely something every wrestler wants to hold and win at some point in their career. An 8 woman tournament decided the newly crowned NXT UK women’s champ in June of 2018. The title is a bit smaller than the men’s version in order to compliment the women in the women’s division. The belt weighs only 4.4lbs, has a max waist size of 45 inches, and comes in a cloth bag with the WWE logo on it.
The 24/7 Championship is one of the most fun titles in the WWE. The rules behind winning and defending the 24/7 title are insane and the current titleholder needs to be on his or her toes at all times. The belt has been held by celebs like Rob Gronkowski and Bad Bunny and it changes hands all the time. R-Truth seems to be the best titleholder ever because of his crazy antics and love for the title belt. The title was unveiled by Mick Foley in 2019 and since then has had dozens of champions. The rules are that you can be pinned anytime, anywhere and the only time that the rules don’t apply are during a sanctioned WWE 24/7 Championship title match.
While the rules for the 24/7 title are completely different, the belt itself is definitely a genius move by WWE creative. The green strap with giant gold faceplate is different than any other title in the company and for good reason. The title can change hands instantly so make sure when you buy this belt you keep one eye open when you sleep at night. The belt itself has dimensions of 50.25″ x 10.5″ and a maximum waist size of 46 inches with the traditional snap fasteners.
The WWE Undisputed Championship Belt had a short life inside the squared circle. Typically when two or more competitors stake claim to the title either because they both won matches that would give them the belt or because the belt was vacated at one point or another there needs to be a match to decide the undisputed champ. This belt is more for collectors than any of the other belts, even the legends belts. The belt is made with top-grain leather and is actually heavier than most other belts in the WWE universe. The belt weighs over 8lbs and features ten rhinestones for a look, unlike any other championship.
This belt is more than just a replica, this is the perfect item for WWE collectors. If you are looking for something that is more on the replica side for your man cave or for you to bring to your next WWE live event there is a replica of this exact title that doesn’t feature the rhinestones and top-grain leather and you can purchase that belt here.
The European Championship title wasn’t very long-lived. It had a great run with winners like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chris Jericho and was actually won first by the late British Bulldog in a fitting title win. Over the years the championship lost its luster and it was more of a title that future WWE Champs would win when they weren’t holding the main title. Ultimately the belt was absorbed by the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match featuring Jeff Hardy and Rob Van Dam.
While the title is no longer part of the WWE Universe you can still own it and add it to your collection. The belt is still beautiful and looks great in any trophy or collector room. The belt is 51.13″ x 8.65″ x 0.25″ and has a max waist size of 46 inches. Make sure if you are collecting that you don’t miss out on holding one of the most popular titles of all time. This belt has a ton of history behind it and was actually the final title Shawn Michaels needed to win to complete his grand slam of holding all the major titles in WWE history.
ECW was one of the most extreme wrestling organizations ever. The violence and absolute disregard for your opponent’s physical well-being made this brand the most badass wrestling company I have personally ever seen. When the WWE absorbed the ECW they didn’t do so as they did with WCW. The ECW superstars still fought for their ECW title belt which made WWE even more entertaining having so many different angles and different types of wrestlers. In 2006 Paul Heyman, now working for the WWE, unveiled the new ECW World Heavyweight title to the world and presented it to Rob Van Dam who was the current WWE Champ.
The title has been held by superstars such as RVD, Christian, Bobby Lashley, and TAZZ. The belt is gritty, much like the promotion it got its start in. The belt was removed from the rotation when it was combined with the WCW title and the WWE title to form one major Heavyweight championship. This is a great piece of history that any WWE collector would love to have in their collection. The belt weighs 5.51lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches and comes with a cloth bag with the ECW logo on it.
This belt should look really familiar to all wrestling fans. Even if you weren’t a fan of the WCW and leaned more towards WWE like me, you still knew who had this belt, when they held it. Probably the most recognizable person to hold this specific belt was Goldberg while he was asking “Who’s Next”? and destroying the competition during his winning streak. While I wasn’t a WCW fan, I still love the look of this belt and think it should belong in any collector’s collection as a part of wrestling history.
The belt can be customized with your favorite wrestler’s nameplate and side plates. The nameplate was a big part of the changing championship belt and it really made you feel good to see Sting, Ric Flair, or Hollywood Hogan’s name on this belt if you were a fan. You can get the nameplate for your favorite WCW superstar here. The belt weighs only 3.6 lbs and has a max waist size of 50 inches.
The WWE Divas Championship wasn’t the first WWE Women’s title but to some, it is the most memorable. Before the women of WWE were considered “superstars” they were all referred to as Divas. The belt was presented in 2008 on an episode of Smackdown. The first Divas title holder was Michelle McCool the now wife of the Undertaker. McCool was a fierce competitor in her day and brought a lot of pride and respect to the Divas Championship. The belt is one of the most popular belts of all time and is highly desirable to all collectors.
The belt features bright colors and butterflies which gave it a more feminine feel than the men’s titles. The belt was later turned into the WWE Women’s Championship and then into the RAW and Smackdown women’s titles, but it all really started here with the Divas title creating a real need for women in wrestling. The belt weighs just under 5lbs and has a max waist size of just 41 inches. When you purchase this belt you will also receive a cloth bag to carry it in with the WWE logo.
Before the Divas Championship, before the RAW Women’s Championship, and before the Smackdown Women’s Championship there was the Attitude Era Women’s Championship belt. Made famous by wrestlers like Chyna, Lita, Trish Stratus, and even the owner’s daughter Stephanie McMahon, this belt represents when women’s wrestling became more mainstream. This title SCREAMS the ’90s and has a lot of great history.
The Attitude Era Women’s Championship belt is not just the first main title for the WWE women’s division but it is a symbol for all the little girls out there that want to be professional wrestlers. In Bayley’s documentary, she mentions making this exact title out of paper and coloring it with markers when she was dreaming of being a pro. Now, you can own the title that started it all. The belt is just over 4 lbs and has a max waist size of 44 inches. It comes with its own cloth carrying bag.
This is one of the most beautiful titles that has ever graced the squared circle. This belt is actually more impressive than the ones that the superstars held in the ring. The belt itself is a replica of the Elite Universal title. While most belts are made with polyurethane, this one is a higher-end product with top-grain leather and cubic zirconias. 10-carat gold PVD coating makes this title sparkle even more amidst all its jewels. The total CZ weight is 635 carats. This is a beautifully designed belt that looks and feels just like the one you see your favorite superstar wear.
It weighs 6lbs and comes with its very own red velvet cloth carrying bag with the WWE logo. The dimensions of this bad boy are 50.39″ x 11.02″ x 0.2″. There are 383 princess-cut Cubic Zirconia, hand-set to perfection. This is a belt for the biggest and best collectors in the WWE universe. Make sure you check out a case and stand to keep this belt so you can show all of your friends, family, and company how dedicated you are to the WWE.
Since its inception in 2014, the United States Championship title belt has gone through a couple of facelifts. This USA title is the original title that was released in 2014 and originally won by John Cena and defended against Seth Rollins at Summerslam. Of course, the United States Championship was originally created back in 1975 but was replaced by the Intercontinental Championship years later. Harley Race won the title back in the 70s and since it made its comeback as the RAW version of the Intercontinental title there have been a number of superstar champions including Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe.
This is considered the OG USA title and was extremely popular, probably why the changes made to the belt weren’t massive. They made it bigger and brighter and presented it to champion Bobby Lashley as a gift from MVP, both members of The Hurt Business. As a matter of fact, while writing this, Bobby Lashley lost the title to Matt Riddle in a triple threat match with John Morrison at The Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View. The title weighs 3.59 lbs and has a max waist size of 47 inches.
The Attitude Era was one of the most exciting eras in WWE history. It featured superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Eddie Guererro, and The Undertaker, all in their primes. During the Attitude Era, the WWE had the most popular weekly television show of its time with Monday Night Raw. From chugging beers to tables, ladders, and chairs matches, this was one of the most profitable times in wrestling. There was a Monday Night War going on between WCW and WWE and the crazier each show got, the more viewers would tune in each week.
This belt represents some of the greatest Hall of Fame superstars of all time. This belt was the first of many changes made to the championship belt. First held by Stone Cold Steve Austin and then Triple H and The Rock, this belt is a piece of WWE history that any collector would be lucky to have. The belt weighs just over 7lbs and has a max waist size of 50 inches.
When the WWE took over the WCW there were talks of which title would be the WWE Heavyweight Championship title moving forward. Initially, the WWE higher-ups decided that the belt should look like the former WCW belt because of how popular the belt was to fans around the world. This title only lasted a little while and once the allure of having both WCW and WWE superstars under one brand wore off the look and design of the title changed once again. This belt was popular while it lasted, but fans and the wrestlers wanted something a bit different and they got it after only a few months.
The belt features dimensions of 51.57″ x 11.81″ x 0.2″ and weighs a surprising 5.07 lbs. The max waist size of this belt is 48 inches and it also has a customizable name plate and comes with its own cloth bag to carry the title when you are bringing it around to show friends, family or even bringing it to a live WWE event.
When the WWE had to change their name from WWF there were a lot of branding and marketing changes that came with it. Not only did they have to change their logo but everything that donned their logo, which cost them millions. Because of the logo change they also had to redesign the championship title to have their new logo, the WW, without the F. This title became the new Heavyweight title during the time of Stone Cold and The Greatest Athlete in Sports Entertainment.
This is a replica of the WWE Championship Belt that The Rock debuted on the February 18th, 2013 episode of Monday Night Raw. The WWE/WWF has a history that spans over 50 years and throughout those 5 decades, they have redesigned each title a number of times. This belt is over 7lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches and comes with its own cloth bag with the WWE logo.
During the 1990s WCW and WWE battled for Monday Night supremacy. The more daring and controversial the WWE got, the more WCW pushed back with their own version of the Attitude Era. When Hulk Hogan left the WWE and went to WCW a bunch of other superstars from the WWE roster followed suit months later. Looking to shed his babyface persona and “Hulkamania” with the red and yellow tights and “Real American” entrance music, Hulk Hogan went from golden boy to “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, starting the bad boy group the NWO or New World Order. It seemed like every former WWE superstar joined him and they made a faction that was unbeatable.
Being that the group was rebellious they soon won the WCW Championship and on an episode of Monday Nitro Hollywood Hogan spray painted the title with black spray paint, which was the calling card of the group. After they would beat an opponent with chairs they would spray paint NWO on the wrestler’s defenseless body. This title is one of the most recognizable titles in wrestling history. The belt weighs 4.85lbs and has a max waist size of 50 inches.
If you are looking for a title to pair with this one there is a Hollywood Hogan “Signature Series” Championship Replica Title Belt you can purchase here.
With the times changing and the WWE trying to stay relevant with other facets of the entertainment and sports industry, they unveiled a totally unique and cool title belt. The faceplate of this title actually spins and is heavily detailed. The first superstar to hold this title was John Cena and the belt represents him not just as a wrestler but also as a rapper. Fans absolutely loved this title because of how different it was from everything else they had put out up until this belt.
As I stated before this is one of the most detailed titles in the history of wrestling, not just the WWE. The belt has over 3000 faux diamonds and a three-dimensional spinning WWE logo center plate. The high-quality plating is a two-tone silver and gold process. This belt weighs 7.05lbs and has a max waist size of 52 inches making it one of the biggest titles in WWE history.
When I first got into wrestling Bret “The Hitman” Hart was the WWE Champion and held this very title belt for quite a long time. He was considered one of the best wrestlers of his era. I grew up a Shawn Michaels fan and when he and Bret Hart battled in the first ever 60 minutes “Iron Man” Match I bought my first Pay-Per-View in Wrestlemania 12 in Anaheim, California. When Shawn won this title, completing his boyhood dream of being WWE Champion I literally had tears in my eyes.
Introduced in 1988, the “winged eagle” is arguably the most popular variation of the WWE Championship. Debuting on The Main Event during the WrestleMania III rematch between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, the classic design represented the most coveted prize in sports-entertainment for nearly a decade. In addition to The Hulkster, a number of WWE Hall of Famers proudly carried the “winged eagle” into battle, including Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
This belt measures 50″ x 9.84″ x 0.2″ and weighs 5.29lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches.
If you are a massive fan of the WWE like I am then this title is a major throwback to the Attitude Era. Since its inception in September 1979, the Intercontinental Championship has been held by WWE’s greatest Superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, The Rock, Chris Jericho, and Triple H. While every superstar is vying for the chance to wrestle for the Heavyweight Championship, the IC Championship has to be the second most popular title in WWE history.
This is definitely one of the most popular championships in wrestling history. The first-ever ladder match was fought for this title. From table matches to Iron Man matches to cage matches, this title has a rich history, and now, you can own it and display it in your own home. The belt weighs 5.51lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches.
One of the rarest WWE Championship Titles of all time. This belt made a brief appearance in the WWE and was held by only The Ultimate Warrior while he was WWE champion. It was also featured in the posters for the movie “No Holds Barred” where Hulk Hogan wrestles against a fictional wrestler names Zeus, played by the late Tom Lister Jr. The belt is the only Heavyweight Championship belt the WWE has ever had that featured a white strap rather than the classic black or the newer red, blue and even brown belts.
Owning this belt is like owning a piece of WWE history. This belt will look like a knockoff belt to those that don’t know its history, but for those that were around and lucky enough to see the Ultimate Warrior wrestle, they know how special this item is. The title belt weighs just over 6lbs and has a max waist size of 46 inches.
You can also snag the blue-winged WWE Heavyweight Championship belt that was worn by The Ultimate Warrior here. Another great piece of history long before the title was changed for different superstars.
Also, The Ultimate Warrior won the Intercontinental Championship in 1990 and had a new belt made specifically for him. The belt featured a yellow strap and gold faceplates and you can buy that limited edition belt here.
One of my favorite title redesigns of all-time was in 2014 when the WWE changed the Intercontinental Title to a white strap with the classic gold faceplate. While I am a bit more old school and really like the winged-eagle titles of the 1990’s and early Attitude Era, I have to say that this update was really cool. This title is considered by WWE historians to be when the WWE started toying with title facelifts more frequently.
This I.C. title belt was one of the last belts to pre-date the expansion when RAW and Smackdown became their own entities. Prior to the modern WWE RAW and Smackdown were television shows where every wrestler could vie for a chance at the titles and the titles weren’t exclusive to each brand. This title is sharp and a major piece of the evolution of the WWE brand. Eventually, the Intercontinental title would become a Smackdown only title so this one has a special place in most fans’ hearts. The belt weighs 5.29lbs and has a max waist size of 44 inches.
While this title belt isn’t an official championship it does have its place in history and should be included in this list. The belt was introduced by The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase in 1988. In 1989, after teaming with Andre the Giant, Dibiase couldn’t win the belt and even though he tried to buy the official WWE Championship, he was unable to raise the real strap above his head, so he had a belt made, hence the Million Dollar Belt.
In early 1990, Jake the Snake Roberts actually stole the $50,000 belt from Dibiase which created a heated rivalry between the two. While the belt was unsanctioned by the WWE, it made for a great storyline and kept Dibiase relevant towards the end of his career. He ultimately got the belt back from Roberts at Wrestlemania 6. The belt was originally made with gold-plated plates and cubic zirconia and had three small diamonds on the back of the strap. The belt was given to Steve Austin when he appeared in the WWE as “The Ringmaster” a wrestler that was known for taunting wrestlers with their own gimmicks. This was before Stone Cold became the baddest S.O.B. in WWE history.
The belt is over 7lbs and has a max waist size of 60 inches being one of the largest belts in WWE history. Definitely a great purchase for someone looking for a complete collection of the WWE’s Championship belts.
Unless you have been under a rock for the past 30 years you must’ve heard of The Undertaker. Perhaps the most iconic wrestler in WWE history, the Deadman had a 21 win Wrestlemania streak, was a multi-time WWE champion, and let’s face it when the lights went out and the bell tolled, everyone at home and in the arena got chills. He was the phenom, the American badass, and one of the greatest superstars ever to walk into the squared circle. This belt is beautifully crafted and embodies the 30-year career of The Undertaker.
The belt has the essence of the Deadman. The dark strap mixed with a hint of purple and gray pay homage to the man, the myth, and the legend. The simulated leather strap is crafted into an ornate gothic shape found on no other replica title and printed all over with heraldic flourishes and Undertaker’s iconic symbol. Each side plate has the 30 year logo for the phenom. The belt weighs just under 6 lbs and has a max waist size of 51.5 inches.
Ready for a title, unlike anything you have ever seen before? The late great Macho Man Randy Savage was one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. He was a multi-time and multi-brand champion and was one of the few wrestlers that went from WWE to WCW and carried his popularity with him. He could wrestle, he could cut a mean promo, and he was loved by every fan and the other superstars. This is the ultimate collector’s item for serious WWE fans. There are only 500 of these belts in existence so not only is it a special title, it is very rare too.
This custom-crafted limited-edition title is truly fit for a Macho King with a real suede and leather strap, an incredible 7.27mm thick main plate, and 12 Swarovski crystals. But perhaps the first thing you’ll notice is that it comes in a custom sunglasses case with an image of Macho Man printed across the top. Inside, in addition to the championship, you’ll also find a pair of exclusive sunglasses and a bandana.
The main plate is emblazoned with “Macho Man,” the year of his in-ring debut, and the three stars featured on the ring gear from some of his most memorable matches. The six side plates offer snapshots into the different phases of his Hall of Fame career, and the tip features his signature sunglasses. This title contains 29 stars to represent each championship “Macho Man” Randy Savage won during his career and 12 Swarovski Crystals to represent “Macho Man” Randy Savage becoming the 12th Superstar to win the WWE Championship.
The Nature Boy Ric Flair is one of the most iconic wrestlers of all-time. He holds the record for the most WWE/WCW Championship wins at 16, a record that will surely stand for years to come. His in-ring presence was unrivaled in his era and when he made the jump from WWE to WCW he brought his loyal fans with him. He is the stylin’, profilin’, limousine ridin’, winin’, and dinin’ superstar that everybody loved to hate. He is still involved in wrestling as a manager or valet as they are called within the business.
The title resembles the WCW Heavyweight Championship title which Flair had won multiple times. As a performer, he was known for wearing $3000 dollar suits, alligator shoes, and shades when he wasn’t in the ring. The belt represents his high price life and is perfect for the Nature Boy.
The belt is adorned with 22 Swarovski crystals & Ric Flair name plate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his iconic ring gear featuring the phrases “To be the man, you gotta beat the man,” “The Nature Boy” & “16X World Heavyweight Champion!” The custom side plates even list the dates and locations of all 16 of those championship victories.
My favorite wrestler of all time and named the best wrestler ever by his peers, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels had it all. He could perform athletically in a way that nobody else could. He could cut a promo and was part of some of the best storylines ever. The sexy boy was even the first wrestler to record his own entrance music and use it for his entire career. From sweet chin music to the moonsault, this man carried the WWE through the 90s and even after a major back injury came back to wrestle at a super high level, winning the WWE Championship 4 times and becoming the first wrestler to enter the Royal Rumble at #1 and win. He also was the first wrestler to win every major title in the company.
This Winged Eagle Replica Title has undergone a special printing technique to color the strap red and black, echoing Michael’s ring gear and making this a one-of-a-kind piece! Adorned with HBK’s signature logo, this title is a finely crafted homage to the great legacy of Shawn Michaels. Own this Shawn Michaels “Signature Series” Replica Title and relive the boyhood dream. This is the perfect title to represent Mr. Wrestlemania and the Showstopper, Shawn Michaels.
While she wasn’t a full-time wrestler she was an amazing competitor and really ushered in the women’s division in the WWE. Originally she was Triple H’s valet and a facet of Degeneration X, Chyna became the Intercontinental Champion and etched her name forever in WWE history. She wrestled with other female superstars such as Lita, Trish Stratus, and Jackie. Her signature look, black leather and silver studs, can be seen in this amazing belt that depicts the late superstar so well.
This Championship comes complete with her custom nameplate and adorned with six Swarovski crystals. The strap is studded in homage to her iconic ring gear with her logo and nickname “The Ninth Wonder of the World” emblazoned across it. This title weighs over 6lbs and features 5mm thick plates. Known for her unbelievable strength, the late WWE Women’s Champion blazed a trail unlike anyone in WWE history.
One of the greatest champions in WWE history, Triple H held the title 14 times on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. While he underwent a serious transformation from the Connecticut blueblood to the Cerebral Assassin, the great king of kings was one of the best in-ring performers of all-time. The man is now working in development for the WWE and is married to Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie. He has had some seriously memorable matches with the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock.
The belt is the perfect embodiment of Triple H and represents the King of Kings in all of the best ways. He won the Royal Rumble match twice, beat everyone that stood in front of him and this dynamic belt is a great way to celebrate 25 years of wrestling excellence. This Signature Series Title is equipped with Attitude Era Championship Title plates, the first WWE Championship Title held by Triple H. One night after SummerSlam on August 23, 1999, Triple H defeated Mankind to become the new WWE Champion. Triple H’s title reign lasted 23 days before he was defeated on September 6 by none other than Mr. McMahon. He would go on to win the Attitude Era Championship Title Belt 3 more times until the belt was changed to the Undisputed Title.
Eddie Guererro was one of the best performers in wrestling in both the WWE and WCW. Up until his untimely death in November of 2005, he was one of the main competitors on the WWE roster. Everyone loved Eddie, from the fans to his fellow wrestlers to WWE management, Eddie was a real-life superhero. Told that he was too small to be a pro wrestler, he did everything in his power to cut a great promo, hone his skills and become one of the best in the business.
This title features a molded center plate that resembles the WWE Championship that Eddie Guerrero held, complete with his nameplate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his ring gear and is adorned with the phrases “Latino Heat” and “Lie, Cheat & Steal” making it a must-have for all Eddie Guerrero fans. The belt weighs just under 8lbs and has a max waist size of nearly 57 inches.
The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock, Rocky Maivia, the son of Rocky Johnson and grandson of Big Chief Peter Maivia, the Rock was the first third-generation superstar in the WWE. When he first hit the walkway down to the ring, The Rock didn’t go over well with fans, but as his character evolved into the smack-talking, Jabroni breaking People’s Champ. Nobody could cut a promo like The Rock and it made him famous as a wrestler and now as one of the biggest actors in Hollywood.
Designed as the answer to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Smoking Skull belt, this title never appeared on RAW. According to rumors going around the internet, it was because the “Brahma Bull” championship was lost in the mail before it could be debuted. But The People’s Champ has since revealed a simpler explanation: WWE just decided to go in a different creative direction, and the title was placed in the archives.
The first wrestler to ever have his own special championship belt made for him was Stone Cold Steve Austin. When the WWE was taking a turn towards the Attitude Era the man that ushered it in was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Arguably the most popular wrestler in wrestling history, Stone Cold was a genius on the microphone. He could cut a promo and had more catchphrases than any other wrestler other than The Rock. The landscape of wrestling changed forever when Stone Cold was the top of the card and his legendary feuds with HHH, Vince McMahon and The Rock will be some of the best matches ever.
The most significant change in the design of the prestigious WWE Championship occurred when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin commissioned his own personalized WWE Title much to the ire of Mr. McMahon. The “Smoking Skull” was an instant hit with the WWE Universe as the title perfectly captured the rebellious nature of The Texas Rattlesnake. The majestic eagle and globe were gone from the centerpiece, replaced by a skull with smoke billowing from the eyes and two rattlesnakes flanking the skeletal visage on either side.
Not since the Undertaker, Mankind and Kane have there been such a frightening wrestler to walk through the ropes in WWE. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is almost a mystical persona that seemingly cannot be hurt or kept down for very long. The mask-wearing lunatic is one of the most popular characters in WWE today. The duality of the character is something that people love to hate. He is a bad guy or a “heel” in wrestling terms and does it to perfection. He has been in matches where he has been set on fire, nearly drowned in a swamp, and throw off of cages, only to pop back up and keep fighting.
Molded after the Bray Wyatt Universal Championship title SmackDown, this Replica version features incredible detail & accuracy. This Championship was designed by the “Godfather of Gore”, Tom Savini, and each title will be unique as hand-painting techniques are used on each replica. This item is perfect for Title Belt collectors and a must-have for all the Fireflies out there. It weighs 5 lbs and is a whopping 64 inches at the waist as a max size.
John Cena seemingly burst onto the scene as the freestyle rapping champ that everyone loved. He never really turned heel and kept his babyface imagine throughout his career. Ending on a high note, the champ held the WWE Heavyweight Title 14 times as one of the greatest champs to ever do it. His fans are some of the greatest fans in the history of wrestling and when his music hits he gets a pop from the crowd, unlike most other superstars. His merch and titles are some of the most bought items in the past 20 years. He was the first one to bring a spinning championship belt into popular culture mixing rap culture with wrestling
With a custom-printed orange strap, designed after his extremely popular “Never Give Up – Cenation” Authentic Apparel line from 2010, this Signature Series Title captures the spirit and attitude of John Cena. The back of this title is a camouflage print, to show respect to our Brothers & Sisters in uniform. John Cena holds the Armed Forces in the highest esteem and has implemented many aspects of the military way into his attitude. It goes beyond camo shorts and a salute.
Bret Hart was known as the Excellence of Execution and called himself “The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.” He was trained by his famous father Stu Hart in the dungeon basement in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Coming from a famous wrestling family as he did it can be hard to distance yourself from your brothers and sisters but Bret did it. He was a WWE champion and made the jump from WWE to WCW for a short run in the latter company. I never liked Bret Hart as a competitor because I was an HBK fan, but there are millions of fans out there that loved the Hitman when he was in the ring.
This Winged Eagle Replica Title has undergone a special printing technique to color the strap, echoing Bret’s ring gear and making this a one-of-a-kind piece! Adorned with Bret’s signature logos, this title is a finely crafted homage to the great legacy of Bret Hart. Own this Bret Hart “Signature Series” Replica Title and be the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. The title weighs just over 5lbs and has a waist width of up to 46 inches.
Whether he was the fan-favorite or the challenger walking into the ring, Daniel Bryan, because of his size, was the underdog. So when he won the WWE Championship the crowd went wild and he became a memorable babyface character. With the ability to get the crowd screaming his catchphrase “YES, YES, YES!” he received some of the biggest pops you have ever heard. I cannot quite put my finger on it, but there is just something about this guy that people love and when he turns bad, they love to hate him.
The “New” Daniel Bryan has brought about a new age of environmental consciousness to WWE. During his championship reign, Daniel Bryan changed the climate of WWE by disposing of the WWE Championship for a more eco-friendly version. Truly a piece of fine craftsmanship, each wood piece is a warm mid-tone, creating continuity throughout. Due to the natural wood element of this product, the color will vary slightly which makes each Title unique. Own your very own Eco WWE Championship Replica Title and join the eco-movement!
Perhaps the most memorable superstar in WWE history, Hulk Hogan was responsible for making professional wrestling mainstream. The company made the shift to being televised and needed a wrestler that was bigger than life and Hulk Hogan was the man to do it. His fans, the Hulkamaniacs were told to say their prayers and eat their vitamins from this American boy character with 28-inch pythons and more charisma than any wrestler that entered the ring before him.
In 1988, the winged-eagle championship belt is arguable the most popular belt in the title’s history. Debuting on The Main Event during the WrestleMania III rematch between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, the classic design represented the most coveted prize in sports-entertainment for nearly a decade. This Winged Eagle Championship Replica Title has undergone a special printing technique to color the strap, echoing Hogan’s ring gear and making this a one-of-a-kind piece. Adorned with Hogan’s signature logos, this title is a finely crafted homage to the great legacy of Hulk Hogan.