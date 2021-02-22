50 Best WWE Championship Belts: The Ultimate List

50 Best WWE Championship Belts: The Ultimate List

The WWE Championship Belt is an iconic title for fans of sports entertainment. The title has changed hands almost as many times as it has changed looks and it is every fan’s dream to walk out of the squared-circle with that belt around their waist. Now, you can own your favorite title just like your favorite WWE superstar, or give one as a gift and we have put them all in an awesome list to make shopping for your belt even easier.

The WWE fanbase is one of the largest in the world. Currently, the WWE Tiktok account has more followers than MLB, NBA, NHL, and NASCAR. Chances are if you are a fan of WWE wrestling you have been for years and the thought of raising one of the many championships above your head in front of a sold-out crowd has crossed your mind. Now, with these amazing replica championship belts, you can live out your fantasy of being the Heavyweight Champ, Intercontinental Champ, and possess any other championship that the WWE has. These title belts are just like the real thing, most of which are made from leather and zin alloy just like the one your favorite WWE superstar carries to the ring.

I won't lie, when I was a kid, I dreamt of being on the main roster and wrestling in front of 90,000 people at Wrestlemania. Also, when I was a kid, the championship belts that fans could purchase were made of styrofoam and plastic and left a lot to the imagination. 

With the pandemic making it impossible for fans to go see their favorite WWE superstars live at a sold-out arena the need to feel close to the action has never been greater. That is why the WWE Shop has lowered prices on all of their replica title belts and made them easier to come by. These title belts make great gifts for any wrestling fan and the second they open their new belt they will smile from ear to ear with joy over having something so real and have the ability to really mimic their favorite WWE superstar. 

What are the Best Title Belts on the Current WWE Roster?

There are currently 16 different title belts spanning the RAW, Smackdown, and NXT rosters. They are all beautiful and are sought after by every superstar on their respective rosters. The overall fan favorite has to be the WWE Heavyweight Championship belt. Held by greats like Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and newer stars like Drew McIntyre, this belt is what every kid, fan, and superstar desires and fights for every Monday Night.

The Tag Team titles have changed drastically over the past 30 years and the way they look now are better than they have ever looked before. While the original tag titles were a mirror of the heavyweight title only smaller, these new tag titles are blue and red and super cool. They really stand out amongst all the other titles with the silver faceplates and blue and red straps and are sought after almost as much as the main titles.

The United States Championship is the most colorful title in the history of WWE. This belt is specially designed to show the red white and blue with an American flag draped behind the faceplate. The belt premiered on RAW when Bobby Lashley won the title and his mentor MVP thought he needed a special title to represent the new champion. With the change in the looks of the title came a greater awareness of this title being one of the main titles in the industry. While it isn't the WWE Championship, it is equal to the Intercontinental title as a secondary belt.

What are the Best "Signature Series" Title Belts Available?

The Undertaker Signature Series title belt is one of the coolest looking titles in the history of wrestling. After 30 years of entertaining fans and instilling fear in the hearts of his opponents the Dead Man deserved this totally dope title. The black and purple look amazing together and really stand out with the silver faceplate. If you are a fan of the Undertaker then you absolutely need this in your trophy case and will find yourself wearing and holding for every RAW, Smackdown, and PPV that you watch.

The Macho Man Randy Savage was a larger-than-life personality that acted the same in the ring as he did outside. He was a colorful human being that passed way before his time and will be remembered for some of the most fun matches that ever happened in WWE. When the WWE created this limited edition, only 500 made title belt they really put a lot of thought and care into its creation. The belt has a real suede and leather strap, features 12 Swarovski crystals, pair of sunglasses, and a bandana. This is a beautiful item for any Macho Man fan.

The first-ever personalized title was made for The Ultimate Warrior, but his championship reigns were fairly short-lived. The most memorable has to be the smoking skull championship title from Stone Cold Steve Austin. The custom belt was the first one to be made with the wrestler's input and made as a collector's item. Soon after The Rock had a special title made and then John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt decided to have their own titles made to represent their title reigns and characters. 

