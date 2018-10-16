How to Watch 76ers Games Online Without Cable 2019

After a disappointing playoff exit a year ago, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up some key pieces in the offseason and appear poised to challenge for a title in 2020.

76ers games this year will be on either NBC Sports Philadelphia (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch 76ers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

76ers Channels Included: NBC Sports Philadelphia (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised 76ers game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of 76ers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

76ers Channels Included: NBC Sports Philadelphia (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of 76ers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Philadelphia 76ers 2019 Season Preview

The lasting image from last season for Philadelphia is big man Joel Embiid heading into the tunnel with tears in his eyes just moment after the Sixers’ season ended on a miracle shot by Kawhi Leonard.

With that stinging memory serving as motivation, Embiid heads into the season in the best shape of his career, dropping 20 pounds in the offseason.

“I knew I had to be in better shape,” Embiid said. “Meaning that, I had to do a better job. You can’t coach sickness, you can’t go and get sick. All I can do is just make sure I do the right thing and eat the right things. I just try to do what I can do best.”

The Sixers other star, Ben Simmons, was hard in the gym as well, but with a different focus. The former No. 1 overall pick went to work on his jump shot in the offseason, something that has been a much-needed addition to his game. He was 0 for 17 from 3-point range in two seasons and opponents often challenged him to shoot from outside.

“It’s not that I don’t need to do it. It’s something that I’m working toward and getting better as a player. Everybody works to get better. And that’s just my game. I’m confident in saying I’m not a great shooter. I’m getting better, though. But it’s a game, it’s five people on the court,” Simmons said. “I lack something that I’m not as great at but in other areas I’m very great. I run the floor as well as anybody, I’m physical, I can rebound the ball. I’m a 6-foot-10 point guard, I can guard 1 through 5. [The jumper] is just one thing that’s coming into my game, which I’m excited about, I love getting better. I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence.”

There are some new additions as well. When Philly shipped Jimmy Butler to Miami in a sign-and-trade, they got sharp-shooting guard Josh Richardson in return. The team also swayed big man Al Horford away from Boston, strengthening their roster while weakening a rival.

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season with Boston, but will be an imposing defensive presence. Embiid is a solid defensive presence in his own right, but some veteran tips from Horford, a five-time All-Star, might help him take his game to the next level.

“We are going to talk, but he is going to be fine,” Horford said. “If you look at the stat line, he is just doing his thing. I’m here to help him and I am here to help the team.”

The 76ers win total is set at 54.5, the second highest in the NBA behind only the Milwaukee Bucks.