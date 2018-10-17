How to Watch Bucks Games Online Without Cable 2019

Despite recent seasons, which have felt almost like one collectively big disappointment, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the more exciting teams to watch heading into the 2018-19 season, and rightfully so.

Bucks games this year will be on either Fox Sports Wisconsin (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Bucks games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Bucks Channels Included: Fox Sports Wisconsin (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Wisconsin, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Bucks game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bucks games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Bucks Channels Included: Fox Sports Wisconsin (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Wisconsin, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bucks games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Milwaukee Bucks 2019 Season Preview

After winning an NBA-best 60 games but coming up just shy of the finals last year, the Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2019-20 season with mostly the same roster and thus NBA title aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed his first MVP award after leading the Bucks to an NBA-best record of 60-22 last season.

They bowed out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference finals, falling to eventual champions the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Over the offseason, Milwaukee re-signed starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, who’ve each made one All-Star team, but let former rookie of the year Malcolm Brogdon go to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade that brought back draft picks.

To replace the efficient wing’s production, the Bucks signed veteran sharpshooters Kyle Korver and Wesley Matthews.

The 33-year-old Matthews, who signed a two-year, $5.25 million deal with a player option on the second season, has hit 38.2% of his career 3-pointers, hoisting from deep 5.6 times per game. He’s averaged at least 12 points per game in each of the last nine seasons.

Korver, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal, is one of NBA history’s best long-range shooters — the 38-year-old is fourth all-time in makes from deep (2,351) and ninth in 3-point percentage (42.9%).

Antetokounmpo, 24, noted after an October 1 practice that he’s leaning on Korver to improve his own jumper.

“It’s really important [that] I always try to talk to him a little bit,” Antetokounmpo said, according to ESPN. “And he’s a great guy. He’s not trying to get in your head or overstep and talk too much to you. Whenever he gives me tips, I always try to listen … one of the best shooters to ever play the game.

“He’s definitely going to help this team, but he’s definitely going to help a lot of players develop their shooting ability.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in 2018-19. He shot 64.1% from 2-point range but just 25.6% from beyond the arc.

Korver made his Bucks debut in a 133-99 preseason victory over the Utah Jazz on October 9. He went 3-for-3 from downtown in 10 minutes.

“Having Kyle on the team is a weapon,” Antetokounmpo said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Especially when coming down in transition and you’re able to locate him, you got to pass the ball. If he’s open, you got to pass the ball.

“He’s one of the best shooters to ever play the game. Obviously, I have to keep my head up, not just looking for Kyle, looking for everybody.”

Antetokounmpo added: “He moves … I’ve got to keep my head up and pass it so he can go get it. Because if I pass it to where he is at the time, it’s going to be a bad pass.”