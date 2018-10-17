How to Watch Cavaliers Games Online Without Cable 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still rebuilding following LeBron James’ departure and will have a new head coach leading the way in 2019-20 as they look to climb out of the basement of the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers games this year will be on either Fox Sports Ohio (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Cavaliers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Cavaliers Channels Included: Fox Sports Ohio (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Ohio, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Ohio, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Cavaliers game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cavaliers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Cavaliers Channels Included: Fox Sports Ohio (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Ohio, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Cavaliers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2019-20 Season Preview

The rebuilding project is a massive one in Cleveland and the team brought aboard former Michigan head coach John Beilein to oversee the journey back to being a competitive squad.

He’s taking the approach that goes back back to the basics.

“The veterans understand that there is slippage in the fundamentals, especially over a summer,” Beilein said. “There’s just incredible slippage and you have to remind them of that. It’s not their fault. … For the good veterans it’s like riding a bike, it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I should have boxed out there.’ But you have to train them and keep it going.”

He makes no qualms that the Cavs — who finished with a 19-63 record after a stretch of four consecutive Finals appearances — have a lot to work on.

“I think almost everything right now,” Beilein told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “We were doing a lot of skill development and we still have to do some of that, but there’s so many things in the NBA. To guard defensively. Our timing. We’re trying to change like on the run because we’re realizing some of the things we’re doing, people aren’t adapting to it quick enough, so we have to change a little bit.”

“It’s like you put a puzzle together in practice and you go to the game and you put pieces back in the box and now you’ve got to try and do it over again,” Beilein said. “It’s not easy and we’ve just got to press on and try and grow from it.”

The Cavaliers key pieces will be Kevin Love — who has been the centerpiece of trade rumors — as well as last year’s eighth overall pick, Collin Sexton, forward Cedi Osman and big man Larry Nance. Cleveland also added a pair of first round picks in Darius Garland (5th overall) and Dylan Windler (26th).

“With young guys you need a culture first and you can’t just build that,” Nance said. “You can’t just throw a culture in and hope it works. You have to start from the bottom. I don’t want to say he’s starting from the bottom, but within the league, he’s fresh. He’s starting new. We’re starting new. It’s good that nobody is really above the other.”

The Cavs have the second-worst posted win total in Vegas at 24.5. Only the Charlotte Hornets are worse.