How to Watch Celtics Games Online Without Cable 2019

After once again coming up short in the East playoffs last year, the Boston Celtics have handed the point-guard keys over to Kemba Walker in hopes of rejuvenating the franchise in 2019-20.

Celtics games this year will be on either NBC Sports Boston (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Celtics games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Celtics Channels Included: NBC Sports Boston (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Boston, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Boston, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Celtics game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Celtics games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Celtics Channels Included: NBC Sports Boston (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Boston, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Boston, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Celtics games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Boston Celtics 2019 Season Preview

The Celtics went 49-33 a season ago before falling in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Over the offseason, they lost a pair of All-Stars in point guard Kyrie Irving and big man Al Horford — their 2018-19 leaders in assists per game, win shares, box plus/minus, and VORP — to free agency.

Boston acquired All-Star point guard Kemba Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, inking him to a max contract with a player option on the final year and sending fellow guard Terry Rozier to North Carolina. They also signed burly center Enes Kanter to a two-year, $9.8 million deal with a player option on the second year.

Walker enters the 2019-20 campaign with eight NBA seasons under his belt, all with Charlotte, who posted just two winning records in that span.

After an October 14 practice, the three-time All-Star said he’s looking forward to having a better supporting cast around him.

“It takes a lot of pressure off me,” Walker said, according to MassLive.com. “I’m getting a lot of different shots as well, but I’m loving it, not having not do so much all the time. Hopefully my usage rate might be going down a little bit. It allows other guys to make plays and I can appreciate that for sure.”

He added: “We get along together very well, and I think that’s really important. We’re working hard each and every day. We’re not having any bad practices, which I think is really important… It’s going to take some time for us to keep getting better with each other, but first thing’s first is that we like each other. I think that’s really important for us.”

Following a promising rookie campaign and playoff performance, Boston wing Jayson Tatum didn’t take the leap many expected last year. His efficiency numbers dropped across the board despite only a slight uptick in usage.

Over the summer, the Celtics coaching staff and Tatum’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, encouraged him to work on taking more efficient shots, which means attacking the rim and eschewing long 2-pointers for 3-pointers.

“He’s shot it. He’s drove it. He’s been aggressive. He’s not hesitating on his 3,” head coach Brad Stevens said during training camp, according to ESPN.

“I think that whatever he needed to improve on, it’s been pretty obvious, but you still have to build those habits, and it takes time. He’s really made great strides. I thought it started at the end of last year, continued through the summer, and now you can see it. [He knows], ‘This is what we are doing.'”