How to Watch Bulls Games Online Without Cable 2019

While last season saw the Chicago Bulls win their fewest amount of games since 2002, they’re clearly moving in the right direction as they enter the 2019-20 campaign with a core of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr and Otto Porter to go with offseason acquisitions Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young.

Bulls games this year will be on either NBC Sports Chicago (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Bulls games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Bulls Channels Included: NBC Sports Chicago (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Chicago, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Bulls game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bulls games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Bulls Channels Included: NBC Sports Chicago (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Chicago, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Chicago, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bulls games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Chicago Bulls 2019 Season Preview

The Bulls went 22-60 a season a ago, the fourth-worst record in the league, but young players Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter showed promise.

Since the start of last season, the front office has buttressed the team’s young core with versatile, two-way players who have more experience, acquiring forward Otto Porter in a midseason trade, then signing guard Tomáš Satoranský and forward Thaddeus young to three-year contracts over the summer.

“It was more about need than anything. I felt like this team needed me in the process,” Young said in September, according to NBC Sports. “I felt like this team would give me a chance to come and help lead, help build something, help grow something and build some culture.”

He added: “A lot of people always say that once you get in between these lines it starts, but it doesn’t start in between the lines. It starts in the locker room, where we’re sitting there shooting the bullcrap. We’re sitting there talking and playing amongst each other.

“It starts in there, building that camaraderie, building that brotherhood with one another and then it translates out to the court. If you don’t like each other in the locker room, then you’re not going to like each other on the court.”

LaVine, 24, led the team with 23.7 points per game last year on an above-average 57.4 true shooting percentage, adding 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

After an October 10 practice, he said his play would have warranted an All-Star nod had the team been more competitive.

“Everything comes with winning. I feel like if we win and we’re in the right positions, the sky is the limit for me,” LaVine said after an October 10 practice, according to ESPN. “I had an All-Star-caliber year last year, but we had 22 wins so it got a little bit swept under the rug. But that’s how it’s supposed to be when you have 20 wins. But if I continue to play the way I’m supposed to, there’s no reason I shouldn’t be an All-Star or All-NBA type guy.”

He added: “I view myself as an elite guy. Whenever I’m on the court, obviously confidence-wise I think I’m the best player on the court. I draw the No. 1 scouting report every night, I draw the best defender, but whatever I’ve got to do to make the team better and continue to work on my craft, but like I said it’ll come with winning.”