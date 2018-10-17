How to Watch Clippers Games Online Without Cable 2019

With the acquisitions of both Paul George and NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in the offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers have their sights firmly set on their first title as they head into the most expectation-laden season in franchise history.

Clippers games this year will be on either Fox Sports Prime Ticket (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Clippers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Clippers Channels Included: Fox Sports Prime Ticket (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Prime Ticket, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Clippers game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Clippers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Clippers Channels Included: Fox Sports Prime Ticket (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Clippers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Los Angeles Clippers 2019 Season Preview

The Clippers are no longer the other team in Los Angeles. With two certified stars in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to go with a cast of other scrappy standouts, the Clippers are poised for a title run.

George is expected to miss the first 10 games of the season after two offseason shoulder surgeries.

“Hopefully, God willing, I can get through a season healthy,” George told reporters.

In a stacked Western conference, George will be key, especially coming off a season where he finished third in MVP voting, averaging 28 points per game.

But what has George and the other Clippers players excited is their potential on defense.

“It’s just going to become contagious on a nightly basis,” George said. “For the first time, people are going to be excited to watch the defensive side.”

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams said that the scrappy mentality is what helped make the Clippers a surprise success a year ago, even after trading away forward Tobias Harris.

“It’s important for us to maintain that mindset,” Williams said. “I don’t think we should just stop being ourselves because we have the addition of those guys.”

Leonard powered the Raptors to their first championship with a massive performance in the postseason. He averaged 30.5 points on 49% shooting, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. It was his second career title, having also won one on San Antonio in 2014.

“It’s about enjoying the journey and not getting ahead of yourself and not skipping any steps,” Leonard said. “Going out there as one unit all trying to accomplish that ultimate goal.”

A large part of Leonard’s success last season was contingent on a load management plan that kept him fresh for the postseason coming off quad injury. He appears to already have a head start on where he was a year ago.

“Feeling way better than I was at the start of last season,” Leonard said.

The Clippers won’t have to wait long for the battle for L.A. against LeBron James and the Lakers. The teams face off on opening night and then again on Christmas Day, which has become the NBA’s premier showcase.

The win total for the Clippers is set at 53.5, which would be the most for the franchise since winning 56 during the 2014-15 season with their “Lob City” team.