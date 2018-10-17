How to Watch Mavericks Games Online Without Cable 2019

Now in the midst of a three-year playoff drought, the Dallas Mavericks enter the 2019-20 season armed with the stars–Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis–and complementary pieces necessary to compete in a crowded Western Conference.

Mavericks games this year will be on either Fox Sports Southwest (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Mavericks games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Mavericks Channels Included: Fox Sports Southwest (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Southwest, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Southwest, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Mavericks game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Mavericks games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Mavericks Channels Included: Fox Sports Southwest (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Southwest, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Southwest, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Mavericks games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Dallas Mavericks 2019 Season Preview

The Mavericks went 33-49 last year for the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

But 2018 third overall pick Luka Dončić made it a season to remember nonetheless, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.1 steals en route to rookie of the year honors.

In 2019-20, the 20-year-old forward will have a new dynamic teammate to dime up in Kristaps Porziņģis. The smooth-shooting big man joined the Mavericks in a midseason trade with the New York Knicks last year but didn’t see the floor as he recovered from an ACL injury sustained in the previous season.

“When those two are involved in situations, whether they’re pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops, post-up reads, things like that, they cause a problem,” head coach Rick Carlisle said after the duo combined for 36 points in a preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 14, according to Mavs.com. “Luka’s got such a great feel for the game and the ability to deliver the ball at any moment at exactly the right time.

“And KP, with his length and ability to stroke the ball, is breathtaking.”

The coach added: “They go hand-in-hand in a lot of ways. Those guys bond on a lot of levels. They both came up through systems where they spent time in Spain, and they are both fluent in Spanish and often times they talk to each other in Spanish.

“Their experiences from a young age mirror each other at least on some level. No one had any doubt that they’d be guys that became good friends and ultimately would be close off the court. I feel those kinds of things ultimately are going to lead to them bonding and becoming more familiar with each other on the court as well.”

Porziņģis hasn’t played in a game that mattered since February 8, 2018, when he tore his ACL in a Knicks loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I feel great physically. I feel 100%. I feel probably better than I ever have in my life,” Porziņģis told ESPN in September.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been out, but I’ve been putting in work throughout this rehab process. I’m extremely excited to be back on the court and to remind everybody what I’m capable of doing.”

Porziņģis played in 48 games in 2017-18 before his injury, averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

“He’s an amazing player, great talent, hard worker,” Dončić said, per ESPN. “We have him, me and a lot of great players on this team, so that’s why I want to make the playoffs and I hope we do.”