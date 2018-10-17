How to Watch Pacers Games Online Without Cable 2019

Following a fourth-consecutive first-round exit last year, the Indiana Pacers start the 2019-20 season without star Victor Oladipo but still have season-long aspirations of making a deeper postseason run after adding Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren to an already talented core.

Pacers games this year will be on either Fox Sports Indiana (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Pacers games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Pacers Channels Included: Fox Sports Indiana (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Indiana, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Indiana, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Pacers game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Pacers games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Pacers Channels Included: Fox Sports Indiana (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Indiana, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Indiana, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Pacers games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Indiana Pacerse 2019 Season Preview

Despite losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a ruptured quad tendon in January, the Pacers went 48-34 last season, claiming the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed in the playoffs.

Following a first-round exit, Indiana lost three starters over the offseason — point guard Darren Collison retired, and forwards Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic joined the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, respectively, in free agency.

The Pacers filled two of those starting slots with a pair of offseason trades, landing guard Malcolm Brogdon for draft picks in a sign-and-trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, and receiving forward T.J. Warren from the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations.

Brogdon will be an undisputed starting point guard for the first time in his career — he started at shooting guard next to Eric Bledsoe last season, and primarily came off the bench to back up both guard spots in his first two seasons with Milwaukee.

“He understands the position he’s in and what’s required of that,” Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said during the preseason, according to the team’s official website. “He’s communicating with all of our guys. He communicates with the guys he’s playing with and the guys he’s playing against (in practice). He’s been really good with (backup point guard Aaron Holiday).”

“It just comes natural for him.”

Big man Domantas Sabonis, who last year finished second in sixth man of the year voting, is expected to slide into Young’s former starting spot next to center Myles Turner, who placed fifth in defensive player of the year voting.

“I just went over to Myles and Domas and told them how much I enjoy playing with bigs who can catch, that are tough, physical,” Brogdon said weeks before the season, per the team’s website. “They can finish, they can shoot, they can pass — so skilled, smart. Just super excited to be with these guys.

“I think they’re the two best bigs in the league as far as playing on one team. It’s pretty unreal playing with them. It’s going to be fun.”

The Pacers were also active in free agency over the summer, acquiring wings Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday — Aaron’s older brother — and point guard T.J. McConnell. They drafted big, skilled center Goga Bidatze — the Serbia Super League MVP and Adriatic League MVP in 2019 — with the 18th overall pick in June.

Before training camp, McMillan said he didn’t know when Oladipo would be able to take the court again.

“I don’t anticipate Victor being available for a while, and I don’t know what a while is,” the coach said, according to ESPN. “There’s no timetable.”