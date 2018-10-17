How to Watch Suns Games Online Without Cable 2019

With a strong young core bolstered by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns are looking to make some noise in a very competitive Western Conference and break a playoff drought that’s approaching a decade.

Suns games this year will be on either Fox Sports Arizona (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Suns games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Suns Channels Included: Fox Sports Arizona (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports Arizona, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports Arizona, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Suns game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Suns games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Suns Channels Included: Fox Sports Arizona (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports Arizona, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Suns games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Phoenix Suns 2019 Season Preview

The Suns were once a perennial power in the West with Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire running the show in Mike D’Antoni’s explosive offensive system. But things have been unexciting of late in the Valley of the Sun, with just one winning season in their last nine tries.

But things are hopeful in Phoenix, with high-scoring guard Devin Booker and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton leading the way. Last year, Booker averaged a whopping 26.6 points per game — good for seventh in the league — and Ayton collected a double-double per game.

A new faces in Phoenix will include veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, as well as bigs Dario Saric, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky III. The Suns picked up shooters Cameron Johnson and Ty Jerome in the draft as well.

“Even our young players are guys that know the game, high-IQ players, well-coached guys who are ready to work,” Booker said. “The additions we made with Ricky, Dario and Aron Baynes — re-signing Kelly — I think we have NBA guys that know who they are in the NBA and know how to take it to the next level. That’s making a playoff push.”

New head coach Monty Williams — a former player who has stops in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Portland and Oklahoma City on his coaching resume — knows building a relationship with Booker will be key to the Suns’ success.

“I can’t change what happened here,” Williams said. “(Booker) doesn’t have to trust me right now. That’s something that you build over time.”

Williams only head coaching gig was in New Orleans, where he recorded a 173-221 record. That being said, he was a highly-touted assistant and will have his hands full in Phoenix.

“I can’t say enough about how excited I am about the challenge,” Williams said. “Not just this season but going forward.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be another player to watch for the Suns. He came to Phoenix from Washington via a midseason trade and blossomed. This offseason, the team inked him to a two-year, $30 million contract extension.

“I haven’t played my best ball,” Oubre told the Associated Press. “I’ve been working relentlessly.”

The Suns win total is set at 28.5, which would give the team their best finish since winning 39 games during the 2014-15 season.