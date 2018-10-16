How to Watch Thunder Games Online Without Cable 2019

After shipping away their two stars in the offseason and stockpiling picks for the future, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter a rebuilding year with new faces aplenty in 2019-20.

Thunder games this year will be on either Fox Sports OKlahoma (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Thunder games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Thunder Channels Included: Fox Sports OKlahoma (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports OKlahoma, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports OKlahoma, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Thunder game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Thunder games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Thunder Channels Included: Fox Sports OKlahoma (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports OKlahoma, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports OKlahoma, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Thunder games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2019 Season Preview

It’s a new era in Oklahoma City as the Thunder look to adjust to life after Russell Westbrook. This offseason, the Thunder shipped their MVP, eight-time All-Star and franchise centerpiece to the Houston Rockets in exchange for All-Star Chris Paul, two protected first round picks and other draft considerations.

The move was spurred by a previous trade the Thunder pulled off, sending MVP candidate Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard. With both Westbrook and George repping new uniforms, it’s obvious that the Thunder are focused on the future and building a contender in the Western Conference might take some time.

“We’re still 100 percent focused on building the most sustainable path for an elite team in Oklahoma City, realizing that that’s something that eventually we’re going to embark on, but we’re not at that point yet,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti told the Associated Press. “And we think that this season is one that we should really dive into and experience.

“I think our focus right now is on the team that we have. It’s going to be a different iteration of Thunder team than we’ve seen over the last several years. But I would just say that we’re going to take a very long view to make sure that we’re putting ourselves in position to have a long run of success in Oklahoma City as we possibly can and not shortcut that process.”

Paul is in one of the more interesting spots in the NBA as a veteran player with title aspirations on a rebuilding team. Paul is using the uphill battle as motivation.

“I think that’s the thing that fuels me is competition and always trying to get better, always trying to pay attention, seeing how I can improve,” Paul said. “I’ve got an unbelievable team around me, people who try to help me day in and day out.”

Other important pieces the Thunder have are center Steven Adams, veteran Danilo Gallinari and up-and-coming guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

“The one thing this organization does really well is you keep consistent with the values. Doesn’t really matter who the players are,” Adams said.

The win total for the Thunder is set at 31.5. The team has not won less than 45 games since their first season in Oklahoma City.