How to Watch Timberwolves Games Online Without Cable 2019

After falling back to a 36-46 record last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping the continued progression of superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as the additions of rookie Jarrett Culver and free-agent signings Noah Vonleh and Jordan Bell, can help move them back in the right direction in 2019-20.

Timberwolves games this year will be on either Fox Sports North (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Timberwolves games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Timberwolves Channels Included: Fox Sports North (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Fox Sports North, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on Fox Sports North, making Hulu the cheapest option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Timberwolves game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Timberwolves games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Timberwolves Channels Included: Fox Sports North (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

Fox Sports North, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on Fox Sports North, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Timberwolves games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Minnesota Timberwolves 2019 Season Preview

A season after reaching the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, Minnesota missed out on the postseason in 2018-19, going 36-46. They met the trade demand of four-time All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, sending him to the Philadelphia 76ers midseason, and fired head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, promoting assistant Ryan Saunders to interim head coach.

In May, the team inked Saunders to a multiyear contract and removed the interim tag.

“It’s always tough not to be in the playoffs. I live for the playoffs,” big man Karl-Anthony Towns told The Undefeated during the preseason. “I have won a lot in my life. And I have expected nothing less in the NBA since day one in training camp as a rookie.”

Towns made his second consecutive All-Star team in 2018-19, averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

In free agency, the team signed big men Noah Vonleh and Jordan Bell to one-year deals, agreed to a three-year pact with athletic wing Jake Layman, and inked undrafted rookie center Naz Reid to a four-year, league minimum deal.

“We can be as good as we want to be,” Towns said, per The Undefeated, “as long as we stay cohesive, we stay unified and continue to play the game we play on a nightly basis. … It’s easy to win one game. It’s hard to win most of the games in an 82-game season. Obviously, if we are blessed with health and play basketball the way we know we can play basketball, we will be just fine.”

The Timberwolves moved up in the draft, sending forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 pick, using it to select Texas Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver.

The 6’7″ wing averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Red Raiders last year.

Because of his facility as a playmaker, and because the Timberwolves have just two point guards on their roster in Jeff Teague and Shabazz Napier, Culver is expected to find minutes at the position during his rookie season, and perhaps beyond.

“They for sure want me to handle the ball some and be able to play that position,” Culver said at Timberwolves media day, according to Basketball Insiders. “I’ll have to take that position and learn from Jeff Teague and some of the other guys in the league and grow into that position, and do what I have to do to be the best point guard and shooting guard I can be.”