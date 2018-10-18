How to Watch Wizards Games Online Without Cable 2019-20

The Washington Wizards finished 11th in the East last year, and with John Wall out they are likely to miss the postseason again, but with superstar Bradley Beal and young bigs like Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura, there are plenty of reasons to watch the Wiz in 2019-20.

Wizards games this year will be on either NBC Sports Washington (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Wizards games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Wizards Channels Included: NBC Sports Washington (select markets), ESPN, TNT, ABC (select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

NBC Sports Washington, ESPN, TNT and ABC are among the 60-plus live TV channels that come with Hulu With Live TV. NBA TV isn’t included, but those games will also be televised on NBC Sports Washington, making Hulu my favorite option for in-market viewers to watch every televised Wizards game online without cable.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Wizards games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If ABC isn’t included in your area, those games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

Wizards Channels Included: NBC Sports Washington (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month

NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on NBC Sports Washington, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Wizards games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Washington Wizards 2019 Season Preview

The 2018-19 season was one of upheaval for the Washington Wizards, who lost All-Star point guard John Wall indefinitely to a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, traded starting small forward Otto Porter to the Chicago Bulls in February, then fired general manager Ernie Grunfeld in April to conclude his nearly 16-year tenure.

Wall isn’t expected to return to the floor in 2019-20.

In their first offseason under Tommy Sheppard, who was interim general manager until the team gave him the full-time job in July, Washington did little to improve on their 32-50 finish from a season ago, perhaps by design.

The Wizards let contributors Tomáš Satoranský, Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green, and Bobby Portis walk in free agency, and signed a trio of points guards in Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, and undrafted free agent Justin Robinson to low-risk deals. They kept just one of their free agents, signing 22-year-old center Thomas Bryant to a three-year, $25 million contract.

Washington also helped facilitate competitive teams’ offseasons, acquiring Johnathan Simmons, Davis Bertans, Moritz Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones in salary dumps.

With the ninth pick in June’s draft, the Wizards selected Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura.

As a junior in 2018-19, the 21-year-old averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting 59.1% from the floor.

“The guy, the weirdest thing, he’s like a wise veteran already,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after Hachimura scored 12 points in 21 minutes in his preseason debut, according to The Washington Post. “He just plays with a real calm influence.”

In his final stroke of the offseason, Sheppard agreed with guard Bradley Beal on a two-year, $72 million extension with a player option on the second year, keeping the two-time All-Star in Washington at least through the 2021-22 season, barring a trade.

Beal’s agent Mark Bartelestein revealed the agreement on the morning of October 17.

“This was a long process that really covered the entire summer and fall, including numerous conversations and meetings among [Wizards owner Ted Leonsis], Tommy, myself and Brad,” Bartelstein said, according to ESPN. “This was probably going to be the most important decision that Brad was going to make in his career, and we wanted to give Ted and Tommy every opportunity to present their vision for the franchise. And they’ve genuinely done a wonderful job of getting Brad excited about the future and how they plan to build the Wizards team around him.

“Brad has always made it clear to me, that in a perfect world, he would never leave Washington. He has felt an obligation to be the focal point in turning the Wizards into an elite team.”