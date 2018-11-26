Amazon Video: What’s New in December

Amazon Amazon Video has a slew of new movies and television shows coming in December, including plenty of classics and the second season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Amazon Video is bringing out a host of new movies and shows, although many of them aren’t exactly “new.” With classics such as “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Dark Crystal,” and the hilarious “Naked Gun” movies, viewers will have plenty to binge throughout the month of December.

For those of you looking for series to watch, Amazon Video will also have the second season of the Prime Original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as season two of “Niko and the Sword of Light.”

Check out a full list of what’s coming to Amazon Video below:

December 1

  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Fish Called Wanda
  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • All the President’s Men
  • Bad Girls from Mars
  • Because I Said So
  • Best Seller
  • Beverly Hills Vamp
  • The Black Stallion
  • Blue Hill Avenue
  • Boogie Nights
  • Bright Lights, Big City
  • The Dark Crystal
  • Event Horizon
  • The Firm
  • The Game
  • Gargoyle
  • The Godson
  • Groundhog Day
  • Happily N’Ever After
  • Happily N’Ever After 2
  • Hitman’s Run
  • King of the Mountain
  • Line of Duty
  • Livin’ by the Gun
  • Margin Call
  • Mars Attacks!
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
  • Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
  • Ordinary People
  • Promised Land
  • Silent Tongue
  • Sleepover
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Trucks
  • Ulee’s Gold
  • Valkyrie
  • War
  • Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
  • Wild Wild West
  • Windtalkers

December 5

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 2

December 7

  • Killers
  • Why Did I Get Married Too?

December 8

  • Before I Fall
  • Collide

December 14

  • LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 1

December 15

  • 4 Blocks: Season 2
  • Life of Crime

December 16

  • Evan Almighty

December 19

  • A Most Wanted Man

December 21

  • Life Itself

December 25

  • Iron Man 2

December 27

  • Hereditary

December 28

  • Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 2

