Amazon Video: What’s New in December

Amazon Video is bringing out a host of new movies and shows, although many of them aren’t exactly “new.” With classics such as “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Dark Crystal,” and the hilarious “Naked Gun” movies, viewers will have plenty to binge throughout the month of December.

For those of you looking for series to watch, Amazon Video will also have the second season of the Prime Original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as season two of “Niko and the Sword of Light.”

Check out a full list of what’s coming to Amazon Video below:

December 1

A Clockwork Orange

A Fish Called Wanda

A Fistful of Dollars

All the President’s Men

Bad Girls from Mars

Because I Said So

Best Seller

Beverly Hills Vamp

The Black Stallion

Blue Hill Avenue

Boogie Nights

Bright Lights, Big City

The Dark Crystal

Event Horizon

The Firm

The Game

Gargoyle

The Godson

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2

Hitman’s Run

King of the Mountain

Line of Duty

Livin’ by the Gun

Margin Call

Mars Attacks!

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Ordinary People

Promised Land

Silent Tongue

Sleepover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trucks

Ulee’s Gold

Valkyrie

War

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Wild Wild West

Windtalkers

December 5

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 2

December 7

Killers

Why Did I Get Married Too?

December 8

Before I Fall

Collide

December 14

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 1

December 15

4 Blocks: Season 2

Life of Crime

December 16

Evan Almighty

December 19

A Most Wanted Man

December 21

Life Itself

December 25

Iron Man 2

December 27

Hereditary

December 28

Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 2

