Bears vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The first-place Chicago Bears (7-3) head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions (4-6) in a NFC North matchup at Ford Field for Thanksgiving as Week 12 action begins on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Khlail Mack asserted his dominance and inserted himself into the NFL Most Valuable Player discussion with his performance against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday. Mack recorded a sack, two tackles for losses and a fumble recovery, leading the Bears to a 25-20 victory that didn’t see the Vikings on the scoreboard until late in the third quarter.

Head coach Matt Nagy has gotten some elevated performances out of his offense this season, but Sunday was not one of them. 2017 No. 3 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky was just as shaky at quarterback as his opponent Kirk Cousins. Trubisky finished 20 of 31 for 165 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a win mostly controlled by the new Monsters of the Midway.

Trubisky injured his right shoulder against the Bears and could be out Thursday. Chase Daniel would start against the Lions is Trubisky is held out, Nagy told reporters this week.

“I know that Chase, this is one of the reasons why he’s here, if we get in a situation like this where we have to make a decision one way or the other. This is why you have a guy like Chase. You feel very comfortable with him. Chase understands; he’s the oldest guy on our team so he’s got experience.”

Matt Patricia’s Lions edged the Carolina Panthers 20-19 at home in overtime on Sunday. This is Patricia’s first Thanksgiving in Detroit as head coach.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, once again, has had a very steady season for the Lions. Even without a healthy Marvin Jones (knee), Stafford still completed 23 of 37 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. Second-year wide receiver Kenny Golloday is looking like a gem, as he hauled in eight receptions for 113 yards and Stafford’s only touchdown.

Detroit is currently on pace to finish the regular season 7-9, which would be the fourth straight season the team has finished either 7-9 or 9-7.