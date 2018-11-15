Croatia vs Spain Live Stream: How to Watch UEFA Nations League Online

UEFA Nations League A play continues Thursday at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, as Croatia seeks revenge against Spain following the latter’s 6-0 thrashing in September.

For those in the United States looking to watch, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts all 2018-19 UEFA Nations matches

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any UEFA Nations League match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including Croatia vs Spain–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

Entering this year’s UEFA Nations League as World Cup finalists, Croatia started the tournament off about as poorly as could possibly be expected. Playing in Elche is always difficult, but the Croatians were absolutely embarrassed there in September, leaving with a 6-0 defeat and the worst loss in team history.

Things only got worse for Croatia the following month, when they were only able to muster a 0-0 draw at home against England, and the Three Lions then followed that up with a 3-2 win over Spain in Sevilla a couple days later.

The result is a highly difficult road forward for Zlatko Dalic’s squad. Here’s a look at how the League A Group 4 table stands heading into this week’s games (Croatia vs Spain; England vs Croatia):

Team Played W-D-L GD Points Spain 3 2-0-1 +6 6 England 3 1-1-1 0 4 Croatia 2 0-1-1 -6 1

Still, not all hope is lost for Croatia. A win against Spain on Thursday and then another victory against England at Wembley on Sunday would actually put them atop the group and somewhat miraculously send them through to the UEFA Nations League Finals. Getting a draw against Spain and a win against England would move them into second place in Group 4, thus avoiding relegation to League B for the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Both of those scenarios are obviously tall tasks, but Croatia proved during the World Cup that they can hang with anyone when they’re at their best. They will, however, need to be much better than they have been over the last couple of months.

For Spain, meanwhile, it’s pretty simple. If they beat Croatia on Thursday, they’ve clinched a spot in the Nations League Finals. And if they secure a draw, they are almost certainly headed for the same result, as England would have to then beat Croatia by six goals (and score at least seven) to leap-frog the Spaniards.