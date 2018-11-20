How to Watch Duke vs Auburn Basketball Online Without Cable

The first Maui Invitational semifinal is a must-see battle between two undefeated teams with Final Four aspirations, as No. 1 Duke takes on No. 8 Auburn on Tuesday night.

Preview

Duke’s quartet of freshmen has quickly become the most entertaining show in college basketball.

It starts with Zion Williamson, a tank with pogo-stick legs who is pretty much a guarantee for at least one show-stopping highlight every game. Like this one during Duke’s 90-64 win over San Diego State on Monday in Maui:

On Today's Episode of "Zion vs. The Rim" … pic.twitter.com/SH33AmiEeK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2018

Then there’s R.J. Barrett, who’s putting up the quietest 24.0 points per game possible. And Cam Reddish, the Blue Devils’ most dangerous outside threat who’s knocking down 43.3 percent of his 7.5 three-point attempts per contest. And Tre Jones, who’s efficiently running the show with 6.0 assists and just 1.3 turnovers a game.

Put it all together, and Duke is not only the most entertaining team in the land. They’re the most dominant.

Their four wins this season have come by an average of 30.0 points–and they haven’t just been playing cupcakes, either. Kentucky is 11th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency ratings, and they fell to Mike Krzyzewski’s boys by 34. San Diego State is a solid 65th, and they were run off the court Monday.

“They’re good players, it is plain and simple,” San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher said of Duke’s freshmen. “They know how to play the game of basketball, they play it at a high level. I think they did a good job of just staying true to themselves and just playing their game, but they’re good group of freshmen for sure.”

On Tuesday, Duke’s young team will get its toughest test of the young season.

One could make the claim that Kentucky was Duke’s most difficult opponent thus far, but Auburn–who rank one spot ahead of Kentucky in Pomeroy’s rankings–are a far more experienced team than the Wildcats. And in college basketball, experience often conquers youthful talent.

The Tigers have a pair of upper-classmen in the backcourt in senior Bryce Brown and junior Jared Harper. Browing is averaging 16.8 points per contest, while Harper has established himself as one of the best point guards in the country, compiling 17.5 points, 7.5 assists and just 2.0 turnovers through four games. The latter isn’t exactly a stranger to highlight-reel dunks, either:

Jared Harper is a baaad man pic.twitter.com/etmu7yBCZP — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) November 19, 2018

Both Brown and Harper are making more than three 3’s per game, which has been a trend for the team as a whole. They’re shooting the long ball at a healthy 39.4 percent clip, and they have five players who are making at least one trey per game. If they’re hitting their threes, the Tigers are extremely difficult to beat.

The Blue Devils started as seven-point favorites, and that number has climbed to 11.5, but Auburn has the firepower on offense and the length and athleticism on defense to present an interesting challenge for the top team in the land.