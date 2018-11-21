How to Watch Duke vs Gonzaga Basketball Online Without Cable

The 2018 Maui Invitational championship could also very well be a Final Four preview, as No. 1 Duke takes on No. 3 Gonzaga in a battle of college basketball powerhouses on Wednesday.

Preview

After winning their first four games by a combined 120 points, Duke was finally challenged against No. 8 Auburn in the first semifinal on Tuesday. The Tigers kept making runs in the second half, cutting Duke’s lead to five, six or seven points on several different occasions, but the young Blue Devils responded every time. Whether it was Cam Reddish knocking down a big three or Marques Bolden coming through with a timely block or offensive rebound, Duke made the necessary plays to pull out the 78-72 win.

It’s a great sign for Duke. Everyone knows about the ridiculous collection of talent–they boast the potential top-three picks in next year’s draft with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Reddish–but the ability to play with composure in a close game is what will take them to the next level.

“It’s their first game to play at that level with that pressure,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “To play this level of game at this time, and we’ll play another one (Wednesday).”

Gonzaga was also challenged in the semis, as they struggled with first-half turnovers and fouls and trailed a rebuilding Arizona squad by as many as 13 early in the second half. But they responded with a 19-3 run and were thoroughly dominant down the stretch en route to a 91-74 victory.

And that sets up the matchup everyone wanted to see in Maui.

The most compelling part of this matchup is how well both teams can score the ball. The Blue Devils, who have the aforementioned potential top-three picks along with steady point guard Tre Jones, are 12th in the nation with a 122.7 offensive efficiency. The Zags, who have their own lottery pick in Rui Hachimura along with three other high-level scorers in Zach Norvell Jr., Brandon Clarke and Josh Perkins, are sixth with an offensive efficiency of 124.9.

Both teams have playmakers all over the place and love to push the pace. If the over/under, which is set at a whopping 166, is any indication, we’re in store for what will be one of the most entertaining games of the season.

And, oh yeah, the winner has a legitimate case as the best team in the country. Buckle up. This is going to be fun.