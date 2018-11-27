How to Watch Indiana vs Duke Basketball Online Without Cable

A week after getting knocked from their perch atop men’s college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils will look to bounce back on Tuesday night when they host fellow blue bloods the Indiana Hoosiers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

On Wednesday, the star-studded Blue Devils lost a nail-biter to the similarly talented Gonzaga Bulldogs, 89-87. As a result, Duke fell from No. 1 in the nation to No. 3.

“It’s a great game for us,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the defeat, according to ESPN. “We were in the process of getting blown out there the first three minutes of the second half and they turned it around. It wasn’t coaching, our kids turned it around.”

Duke, now 5-1, trailed by 16 with 16 minutes remaining. Blue Devils big man Zion Williamson, one of three Duke freshman projected to be selected early in the next NBA draft, hit a jumper to tie the game with 1:45 remaining.

“In our first six games, we played three Top 10 teams, and one other who is supposed to win their conference,” Krzyzewski said. “Overall to play and be put in a position to win against (Gonzaga), overall that’s a good thing for our team.”

Williamson scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four blocks. The early front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft, the explosive behemoth is averaging 20.7 points per game on ridiculous 65.3 percent shooting, adding 9.5 boards, 2.2 dimes, 1.5 steals, and 2.7 blocks.

He’s flanked by a pair of freshman wings in R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, who are averaging 22.8 points and 15.7 points per game, respectively; like Williamson, they’re projected lottery picks.

247Sports’ composite rankings called Barrett the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. Reddish was second and Williamson was fifth. Freshman point guard Tre Jones, who also starts for Duke, was No. 15.

The Hoosiers have a freshman phenom of their own in Romeo Langford, the No. 7 player in the recruiting class, per the same rankings.

The 6’6″ guard is averaging 18.5 points on 52 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, leading unranked Indiana to a 5-1 mark.

“Obviously they are really good players, elite players,” Langford said, according to ESPN. “It really is not like really me or freshmen against freshmen or upperclassmen. It’s Indiana against Duke. It’s really a team effort.”

Hoosiers senior Juwan Morgan and Langford make a formidable one-two punch. The big man shoots 71.7 percent from the field, averaging 17.5 points, 9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

“It will be fun. It’s us versus them,” Morgan said. “I can’t wait to get there and the ball is in the air, the jump ball. There’s not really much more I can say. I’m just excited. … They are a great team, but I feel we’re a great team, so it should be a good game.”