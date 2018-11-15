England vs USA Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Wayne Rooney’s decorated international career will officially come to an end Saturday at Wembley Stadium, as England hosts the United States in a friendly.

For those in the United States looked to watch, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The last time these teams met was during group play at the 2010 World Cup, where they played to a 1-1 draw. This outcome of this friendly won’t be anywhere near as crucial as that one, obviously, but this match holds importance for another reason.

It’s the official international sendoff for Wayne Rooney, who stands as England’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in 119 appearances. After retiring from international duty in 2017, he calls this farewell a “one-off” that has been in the works for the better part of a year.

“(England manager Gareth Southgate) and I both felt it was the right time to do it [now], my season in the States is over, and it’s against the USA and it’s a friendly match before the lads play against Croatia on Sunday,” Rooney said. “We all felt it was the right time and the right game.”

Rooney, who will wear his No. 10 shirt and come off the bench, will be given the captain’s armband when he enters the game.

“When I came into the England set-up Wayne was captain, he welcomed me and made me feel at home,” said Fabian Delph, who will start the game with the armband. “As soon as he comes on I will be giving him that armband.”

Rooney will also receive a guard of honour.

“It is going to be a huge night for Wayne and we want to make it special for him,” Delph said. “We think it is important to honour him for the achievements he has made throughout his career.”

For the United States, this is another opportunity to get their young players of the future some important international experience. Led by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson, the players called up for this game have an average age of under 24.

“We’re excited to be here, great test for our young group,” interim USAMNT manager Dave Sarachan said. “Obviously we’re facing a team in England I feel is in good form and has a lot of quality.”