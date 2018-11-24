Florida vs Florida State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 10 ranked Florida Gators (8-3) head to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

This is the 63rd matchup between the two programs all-time. The Gators lead the series 32-26-1, but there have been massive win swings, with Florida State actually winning the past five straight and seven of the last eight games.

It has been a down year for the Seminoles, though. No major Power Five conference school has experienced quite a drop off in the past two seasons as Florida State. The Seminoles are one loss away from being bowl ineligible for the first time since 1981, a streak spanning 36 years which is also the NCAA record.

First-year head coach Willie Taggert has struggled so far, no doubt about that. Taggert will look to end the Seminoles season on a high note with an upset against the Gators.

“(The bowl streak) is very important. We’re a prideful university. We pride ourselves on winning, and you think about the streak, that’s winning. We have been winning every year. So it’s very important that we go out and give our fans, our alumni, our former players and coaches that have been here and our current players and coaches everything we can to see that we get this victory and keep it going.”

Taggert uniquely grew up a Florida State fan. This is his dream job.

“I’ve always been a part of it, (My best memories were) the ones we won. I remember all the ones we won. Don’t think about the ones we lost. But it was a lot of great players playing in all those rivalries. I think if there’s anything, a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches throughout all of those games. Again, you can throw out all the records and all the stats, it doesn’t matter that game. You got to come ready to play and play for four quarters.”

Head coach Dan Mullen has a Florida squad that has been up and down over the past month. After consecutive losses to rival Georgia and (a shocker) Missouri, Florida rebounded to defeat South Carolina and Idaho.