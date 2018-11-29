Hero World Challenge 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Hero World Challenge often brings out the best golfers in the world–perhaps the fact that it takes place at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas has something to do with that–and 2018 is no different, with 11 of the Top 15 making up a majority of the 18-player field.

Coverage of the 2018 Hero World Challenge will be broadcast across the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Sunday). You can find the broadcast schedule here. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

The Field of 18 at Albany Golf Club includes six of the Top-10 ranked players in the world and 11 of the Top 15. There will be no shortage of starpower in the Bahamas this week, but all eyes will still be on the 13th ranked golfer in the world.

Mr. Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods.

After missing the majority of the 2016 and ’17 seasons due to a variety of different ailments and surgeries, Woods made his return to golf at this tournament last year. It was unclear at that point what to expect from him, but after a remarkable comeback season that included seven Top-10’s, a runner-up at the PGA Championship and a win at the season-ending Tour Championship, he returns to Albany a year later with much clearer expectations.

“Well, the expectations are much different this year, this upcoming year,” Woods said. “Now I know I can do it. Now it’s just about managing and making sure I’m fresh for events because I know I can win tournaments again.

“There was a point where, you’ve all heard me say this, I just didn’t know if I would ever do this again.”

Woods, who will always be the center of attention as long as he’s healthy, will tee of Thursday with Justin Thomas. The 25-year-old, who won the 2017 PGA Player of the Year award, actually took a slight step back in 2018 but that’s all relative as he still managed to collect three wins and 10 Top-10 finishes. He’s ranked fourth in the world, and he and Woods will surely be the group that garners the most attention on Thursday.

Another group to watch will be Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson. Fowler has three top-three finishes in his career at Albany, including a win here last year after firing a course-record 61 on Sunday, while World No. 3 Johnson is an obvious favorite after leading the Tour in Par-3, Par-4 and Par-5 scoring last year.

The tournament, which features no cuts, will hand out Official World Golf Ranking points and a $3.5 million purse to the 18 players. The winner will take home a cool $1 million.