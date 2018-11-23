Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu’s December lineup is filled with a plethora of new original series, critically acclaimed movies, popular TV series and a slew of holiday-themed films and specials. Viewers will have plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.
And for those looking for holiday movies to binge: Hulu’s Christmas lineup is extensive, with everything from holiday classics and television specials, to a wide variety of films that bride the gap between horror and holiday, including “Rare Exports” and “Krampus Unleashed,” and the special Christmas episode of the Hulu Original series Into the Dark.
The lineup of traditional Christmas movies includes plenty of family movies and heartwarming films like “Love Actually,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and Peanuts and Mickey Mouse cartoons for the kids. Several of these films are already available on Hulu.
And for those who aren’t Christmas film buffs, there are plenty of other classic films, kids movies and Hulu Original series to binge throughout the month. Check out Hulu’s full lineup of December releases below:
December 1
- A Guy Thing
- Apocalypse Now
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- Antitrust
- Autumn in New York
- American Beauty
- Black Rain
- Black Water
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Born Romantic
- Cats & Dogs
- Carnival of Souls
- The Counterfeit Traitor
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- Devil’s Rejects
- Don’t Answer the Phone
- Doc Hollywood
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Escape from LA
- Fluke
- The Foot Fist Way
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan
- The Hearse
- House of 1,000 Corpses
- Hard Rain
- Indecent Proposal
- Jackie Chan’s Project A
- Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
- Legend of the Drunken Master
- Moonstruck
- Never Back Down
- No Country for Old Men
- One from the Heart
- Private Parts
- Pulp Fiction
- Rain Man
- Reservoir Dogs
- Ronin
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rumble in the Bronx
- Shivers
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- Sling Blade
- Space Cowboys
- The Silence of the Lambs
- This is Spinal Tap
- The Truman Show
- Uncle Grandpa: Season 3
- The Usual Suspects
- Vampires Kiss
- Would You Rather
December 3
- The Hateful Eight
- Stories We Tell
December 6
- On The Road
December 7
- Shut Eye: Season 1
December 8
- Hairspray Live! – NBC Special
December 9
- Horace and Pete: Complete Series
- Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour: Premiere
- The Thundermans: Season 3
December 10
- Daddy’s Home
December 13
- The Love Guru
December 15
- Nashville: Season 5 (Sneak Peak Premiere)
- Star: Season 1 Premiere
December 16
- At the Devils Door
- Beyond the Hills
December 17
- Anomalisa
- The Bay
December 20
- Mars: Season 1
December 23
- The Trip to Italy
December 24
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
December 26
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars: Complete Season 2
December 27
- Barbarians Rising: Season 1
- Iron Man
- The Reluctant Fundamentalist
December 30
- Last Weekend
- Zoolander 2
December 31
- Venture Bros: Season 6
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Spiderman 3
