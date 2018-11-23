Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu’s December lineup is filled with a plethora of new original series, critically acclaimed movies, popular TV series and a slew of holiday-themed films and specials. Viewers will have plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

And for those looking for holiday movies to binge: Hulu’s Christmas lineup is extensive, with everything from holiday classics and television specials, to a wide variety of films that bride the gap between horror and holiday, including “Rare Exports” and “Krampus Unleashed,” and the special Christmas episode of the Hulu Original series Into the Dark.

The lineup of traditional Christmas movies includes plenty of family movies and heartwarming films like “Love Actually,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and Peanuts and Mickey Mouse cartoons for the kids. Several of these films are already available on Hulu.

And for those who aren’t Christmas film buffs, there are plenty of other classic films, kids movies and Hulu Original series to binge throughout the month. Check out Hulu’s full lineup of December releases below:

December 1

A Guy Thing

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Antitrust

Autumn in New York

American Beauty

Black Rain

Black Water

The Bridges of Madison County

Born Romantic

Cats & Dogs

Carnival of Souls

The Counterfeit Traitor

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Desperately Seeking Susan

Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Answer the Phone

Doc Hollywood

Driving Miss Daisy

Escape from LA

Fluke

The Foot Fist Way

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Part V: A New Beginning Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Manhattan

The Hearse

House of 1,000 Corpses

Hard Rain

Indecent Proposal

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Legend of the Drunken Master

Moonstruck

Never Back Down

No Country for Old Men

One from the Heart

Private Parts

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Reservoir Dogs

Ronin

Rosemary’s Baby

Rumble in the Bronx

Shivers

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Sling Blade

Space Cowboys

The Silence of the Lambs

This is Spinal Tap

The Truman Show

Uncle Grandpa: Season 3

The Usual Suspects

Vampires Kiss

Would You Rather

December 3

The Hateful Eight

Stories We Tell

December 6

On The Road

December 7

Shut Eye: Season 1

December 8

Hairspray Live! – NBC Special

December 9

Horace and Pete: Complete Series

Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour: Premiere

The Thundermans: Season 3

December 10

Daddy’s Home

December 13

The Love Guru

December 15

Nashville: Season 5 (Sneak Peak Premiere)

Star: Season 1 Premiere

December 16

At the Devils Door

Beyond the Hills

December 17

Anomalisa

The Bay

December 20

Mars: Season 1

December 23

The Trip to Italy

December 24

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

December 26

RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars: Complete Season 2

December 27

Barbarians Rising: Season 1

Iron Man

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

December 30

Last Weekend

Zoolander 2

December 31

Venture Bros: Season 6

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Spiderman 3

READ NEXT: What’s Leaving Hulu in December?