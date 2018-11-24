Auburn vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Last year it was the Auburn Tigers who stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide in a matchup of then No. 6 vs. No. 1 teams to advance to the SEC Championship Game; the Crimson Tide were eventually chosen by the College Football Playoff committee and won the National Championship against Georgia, the school that beat Auburn in said conference title game.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

It is the 83rd Iron Bowl, as Alabama leads the all-time series 45–36–1. This year, the matchup isn’t as glamorous, but it is still the Iron Bowl, as Alabama (10-0) is ranked No. 1 again against Auburn (7-4) in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama looks to avenge last year’s 26-14 loss. Head coach Nick Saban told reporters the loss is still on the minds of Crimson Tide players still there.

“The players all know what happened last year. I think they don’t feel great about it. They didn’t feel good about last year. They’ve had to live with it for 365 days. I don’t necessarily think that the revenge factor is the best form of motivation out there, but I think it certainly plays into a guy that’s a good competitor who wants to come back and do well if he didn’t perform well the last time, he played someone.”

The Citadel were tied at halftime with Alabama in a surprisingly competitive game last week. Tua Tagovailoa added to his already standout Heisman Trophy resume, completing 18 of 222 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Tagovailoa has only needed 30-or-more attempts in two games this season, the victory against Texas A&M back in September and three weeks ago against LSU. He might need to air the football out early here.

Tagovailoa matches up with Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham has completed 61.6% of his passes this season for 2,294 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The Tigers enter Saturday having won two of their past three games (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, loss to Georgia) in SEC play.