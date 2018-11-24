LSU vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is a SEC showdown featuring two Top 25 ranked SEC West teams when Ed Orgeron leads the No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers (9-2) into College Station to take on Jimbo Fisher and the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels and SEC Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

SEC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” add-on bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The Aggies boast one of not only the SEC’s best defenses, but one of the best rush defenses in the entire country. Texas A&M allows 80.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the nation only to Michigan State.

It is primarily because of that reason LSU (+3.5) are considered underdogs heading into Saturday. Orgeron feels comfortable with his Tigers despite the “underdog” designation.

“I don’t know nothing about favored or not favored. I’m glad that they’re favored. We do well as underdogs. I hope that puts a chip on our team’s shoulder. I won’t mention it. Us being a Top-10 team we got to play like it. Whether we beat them for many years, they beat us has nothing to do with this game and we all know that. But I think it’s extra motivation on both sides, obviously. They’re going to use that as motivation and we will too, obviously. I think this is a rivalry game, you can throw out all the rankings, you can throw out all the point spreads, it’s going to be about us taking care of the football.”

LSU senior running back Nick Brossette has been one of the primary sources of offense for the Tigers this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for 12th in the country.

What makes the 13-touchdown total even more relevant in this game? It is the same amount of touchdowns Brossette’s counterpart in this game, Texas A&M junior running back Trayveon Williams, has this season.

Williams, unlike Brossette, has had the pleasure of running behind the nation’s best offensive lines. Williams’ 1,326 rushing yards place him at No. 4 in the country, behind only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, Memphis’ Darrell Henderson and Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin.