How to Watch Nevada vs Loyola Chicago Basketball Online Without Cable

In a rematch of last year’s improbable Sweet 16 matchup, No. 5 Nevada heads to Illinois to take on Loyola Chicago as part of the MWC vs MVC Challenge on Tuesday night.

Preview

When these teams met in the Sweet 16 in March, Loyola Chicago was able to continue its Cinderella run with a thrilling 69-68 victory in Atlanta.

Unfortunately for the Ramblers, they’re missing several key pieces from last year’s memorable Final Four squad. Donte Ingram, who averaged 11.0 points per game and hit the game-winner in the first round against Miami, is gone, as are Aundre Jackson and Ben Richardson.

Clayton Custer and Marques Townes, the team’s two leading scorers from a year ago, are continuing to lead the way as seniors, and underclassmen Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson appear to have taken important steps forward, but it’s still been a tough start to the season for Porter Moser’s squad. With losses to Furman at home and Boston College on a neutral floor, they’re just 4-2.

Nevada, conversely, returned their top three scorers–seniors Caleb Martin, Jordan Caroline, Cody Martin–from last season and have added to the mix two high-impact transfers in Jazz Johnson and Tre’Shawn Thurman and a Top-20 recruit in Jordan Brown.

They entered the year with expectations of being even better than last year’s Sweet 16 team, and so far they’ve delivered. They’re 6-0 with an average margin of 22.3 points. They have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by Caleb Martin’s 21.0 per contest, and they’re first in the nation in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency ratings.

It’s worth noting that their most difficult matchup thus far has been BYU at home, but Eric Musselman’s team will get a real telling test over the next three games: at Loyola Chicago (68th in Pomeroy’s rankings), at USC (57th) and against Arizona State (41st) on a neutral court.

Ultimately, these teams have taken steps in opposite directions since last season’s postseason meeting, and it looks like Nevada–who are seven-point road favorites–should get revenge in the rematch.

But if last year’s matchup was any indication, then the rematch should be a lot of fun no matter who ends up with the W.