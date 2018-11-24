Notre Dame vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

For the first time since 2012, the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) have an opportunity to play on for the National Championship. They control their own destiny when they head west to take on the USC Trojans (5-6) at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Saturday night.

Preview

The Fighting Irish and Trojans will renew one of college football’s longest-running rivalries. This is the 90th meeting between the two programs, as Notre Dame leads the all-time series with a record of 47–37–5. Last year, Notre Dame handily beat USC in South Bend, 49-14.

If Notre Dame defeats USC, they are in the College Football Playoff. Following last week’s 36-3 one-sided victory at Yankee Stadium against Syracuse, head coach Brian Kelly reiterated that his team can only control so much, and that means focusing on USC first.

“I don’t know that, if we win our last game, that we’re going to the (playoff). But that’s not in our control. If we do a good job there and we win our game, then we would have won all of our games, and then we’ll let people decide who should go to the (playoff).”

If USC can find some way to do what no other team in college football has been able to do this season, they will become bowl eligible, although that probably isn’t good enough to save head coach Clay Helton’s job at this point.

It has been a tale of two different seasons for each team.

The Fighting Irish were supposed to be good, but probably not this good. In hindsight, Notre Dame‘s strength of schedule (wins against Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Northwestern and Syracuse on a neutral field) looks A LOT better currently than it did at the beginning of September, especially when the defense allows only 17.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the nation heading into Saturday. The Trojans were likely to be good, but have severely disappointed, and that is on Helton.

The Fighting Irish also benefited from a notable quarterback change. Like Nick Saban went from Jalen Hurts to Tua Tugavailoa at Alabama, and like Dabo Swinney went from Kelly Bryant to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, Kelly’s switch from senior Brandon Wimbush to junior ian Book has paid off immensely.

Book missed the win two weeks ago against Florida State, but he didn’t even need to play as the defense routed the Seminoles 42-13. Since becoming the starter, he has completed 72.6% of his passes for 2,116 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.