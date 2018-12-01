Pac-12 Champ: Utah vs Washington Live Stream – How to Watch Online

Statistically, the two best scoring defenses match up in the 2018 Pac-12 Championship Game from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California when the No. 11 ranked Washington Huskies (9-3) take on the No. 17 Utah Utes (9-3) on Friday night.

This is the second meeting between Washington and Utah this season. The Huskies topped Utes in a defensive struggle 21-7 back in September, in the process winning their first conference game of 2018. The winner of this game clinches an automatic berth in the Rose Bowl.

Washington coach Chris Petersen understands how important defense is when it comes to playing Pac-12 games, as he brought that philosophy over from Boise State.

“That’s how I think of championship football. Way back when I was an offensive coordinator (at Boise State), and we were winning a lot of games … I think it always comes down to defense.”

Peterson’s philosophy has certainly translated, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has followed.

“Things are a little bit cyclical. But the biggest thing, in my estimation, is the overall talent and ability of your team…not just one particular unit.”

The Huskies ended the season with three consecutive victories, including a 28-15 win in the snow against Washington State in the Apple Cup. Utah also ended with three straight wins, including a 32-25 victory at home against Oregon on November 10.