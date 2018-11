Patriots vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the New England Patriots (7-3) and New York Jets (3-7) were on bye in Week 11. The Patriots look to take one giant step toward wrapping up another AFC East division championship at MetLife Stadium as Week 12 action continues on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

For the Patriots, getting back to full health is the team’s top priority as of now. Luckily, the AFC East isn’t very good again, meaning New England can afford to ease key players, especially on offense, back onto the field before preparing for another January.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is listed on the injury report as questionable with recurring ankle and back injuries, but is expected to play against the Jets. Running back Sony Michel (knee) was limited in practice all week, but like Gronk, he is expected to play against the Jets, although each may get more limited snaps.

Heading into the bye, there were more rumors swirling about the potential future of Jets head coach Todd Bowles. After a 10-6 season in Bowles’ first season as head coach in 2015, he has finished 5-11 in each of the past two seasons, and is heading to another disappointing finish under .500 this season leading Gang Green.

The Jets will once again be without 21-year old starting rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold ditched his walking boot during the bye week following new York’s dreary 41-10 loss against the lowly Buffalo Bills in Week 10, but his right foot strain is still not 100% properly healed, meaning he will miss Sunday and possibly next week as well.

Darnold was feeling better last week, and remaining positive.

“The foot is really good, I feel really good. Like I said last week, just following protocol right now but it feels really good. I’ve been walking around on it fine. It’s just stable progressions throughout the week I think.”

When Darnold returns, he won’t be expected to carry the Jets into the playoffs, but will need to improve his ball security down the stretch. Despite missing two games, Darnold is likely still going to remain atop the NFL in interceptions with 14.