Maryland vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Coming off the heels of last week’s almost-stunning upset against Ohio State, the Maryland Terrapins (5-6) welcome the No. 12 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3) to College Park in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Preview

Penn State’s offense has noticeably slowed down this season. Averaging 411.5 total yards for this season, the Nittany Lions have only mustered 343 and 322-yard performances respectively over the past two weeks against Wisconsin and Rutgers.

The Terrapins held leads of 14 points twice last week against the Buckeyes. Both times, Ohio State came back to tie the game. In overtime, Maryland scored to make it a 52-51 game, but failed on the two-point conversion attempt that would have secured the upset.

Interim head coach Matt Canada made the call on the two-point attempt. Canada will look to come back this week and has a gameplan13 for stopping the Penn State attack, led by quarterback Trace McSorley.

“Offensively, it starts with him, but they’ve got an awful lot of good players around him. They make plays. They run the football. They’ve got good talent on the edge. They go up and make plays. We’ll see what the weather is like Saturday. That could be challenging and that could have something to do with everything.”

Maryland leads the nation in interceptions this season with 18, a vast improvement in comparison to last season. The Terrapins have proven they can force turnovers and hang in games when needed, but have still struggled against ranked opponents. Before last week’s 51-point explosion, the Terrapins had just three combined points in their previous two games against ranked Iowa and Michigan State.

McSorley, like Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins last week, is a threat to both pass and utilize his legs to move the defense. McSorley is also effective from in deep with nine rushing touchdowns this season.