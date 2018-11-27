Senators vs Flyers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, a day after Philly fired general manager Ron Hextall. Each team resides in the basement of their respective conferences.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia (in Flyers markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

ESPN+

For anyone in the United States, the Senators vs Flyers game will be streamed live on ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts one-to-two NHL games per day. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games that are on ESPN+ are also available to be watched on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

FuboTV

For those who live in the Flyers market, NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets) are included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in the Flyers market, NBC Sports Philadelphia is included in the “Hulu with Live TV” channel bundle. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

The Flyers let go of Hextall, the team’s former star goaltender, after four-plus seasons with him as their general manager. The squad failed to win a playoff series under his watch.

“We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team,” team president Paul Holmgren said in a statement. “In light of these differences, we feel it’s in the organization’s best interest to make a change, effective immediately.”

Philadelphia is 10-11-2, tied with the New Jersey Devils for last place in the Metropolitan Division.

“You have to feel responsible; we’re the ones playing the games,” veteran right winger Jakub Voracek said of the decision, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s obviously something you don’t want to see, but it’s a business.”

This offseason, Philly signed free agent left winger James van Riemsdyk, who then missed 16 games after suffering an injury in the team’s second contest.

“This is an organization that has very high standards for itself, and when we’re kind of underachieving on the ice, stuff like this can happen,” van Riemsdyk told the Inquirer.

The team’s dropped five of their last six games. On Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs destroyed the Flyers in Philly, 6-0. The deficit was 4-0 after the first period.

“I don’t have much to say. We’re ticked off,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux told the Inquirer after the blowout loss. “After a great game at home, we come on the road and play like this. It’s frustrating. Twenty-two points on the season, we’re not where we want to be. Do I think we’re going to make the playoffs? Yeah, I think we’re going to make the playoffs. But we need to start playing better as a team, and it has to start soon.”

The Senators are suffering their own cold streak, having lost four in a row to drop to 9-12-3.

“It’s tough to lose. We’re in the business of winning hockey games and right now we’re struggling. It’s going to bring out some character in all of us,” right winger Mark Stone told the Ottawa Sun after a loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night. The 26-year-old scored both Ottawa goals in the 4-2 defeat.

“If you watch us the last three games it was about as bad as it could get. We made steps in the right direction tonight. You can’t just re-right the ship in one day. Tonight was a step in the right direction.”