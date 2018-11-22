UNC vs Texas Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Off to a 5-0 start, No. 7 North Carolina get their toughest test of the young season on Thanksgiving day, as they take on an undefeated Texas squad in the first semifinal of the 2018 Las Vegas Invitational.

Preview

While Duke has received most of the attention early on this season, their rivals have quietly been dismantling every opponent. Through five games, the Tar Heels are unblemished with an average margin of victory of 30.6 points.

Of course, outside of an 18-point home win against Stanford, the level of competition has left much to be desired, so the early results need to be taken with a Turkey-sized grain of salt. But it has still nevertheless been an impressive start for the Heels.

So far, seniors Cam Johnson and Luke Maye have paced the offensive attack. Johnson is averaging 17.0 points per game and has been basically automatic from deep, hitting a ridiculous 56.5 percent of his 4.6 attempts per contest, while Maye is averaging 14.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.

But that much was expected. What’s important for Roy Williams’ team is that he’s also getting production from his young players. Top-5 recruit Nassir Little looks like the real deal, averaging a super efficient 13.0 points on 8.8 field-goal attempts per game, while fellow true freshman Coby White is averaging 11.6 points per contest, and sophomores Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley and Seventh Woods are all making important contributions.

Thursday will provide an important litmus test on where the Tar Heels really stand.

Shaka Smart’s team is off to a 4-0 start. Three of those wins have been against teams outside the Top 200 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings, but a 73-71 overtime win against Arkansas was an impressive one.

Kerwin Roach had 18 and 11 in that one, and Texas will ultimately go as far as he takes them, but the Longhorns have displayed some solid balance thus far with eight players scoring at least 6.0 points per game.

Where Texas really excels, however, is defensively. They’re good at turning teams over, which is not surprising for a Shaka-coached team, and they’re 10th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Pomeroy’s ratings.

North Carolina is favored by 8.5 points, so they’re expected to handle the challenge in Las Vegas on Thursday, but this will still nevertheless be a good–and telling–test for the No. 7 team in the country