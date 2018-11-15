Warriors vs Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is a 2017-18 Western Conference Finals rematch when the Golden State Warriors (12-3) head to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Rockets (6-7) at Toyota Center on Thursday night.

Preview

The Kevin Durant-Draymond Green war of words and back and forth has dominated the Warriors headlines over the past few days. Since the exchange following a sequence where Green didn’t pass Durant the basketball in a late-game situation, there has been residual waves following the altercation between the former two-time NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

It is evident the tension between two, which is pouring into the rest of the locker room despite what other media reports would say, is going to be a factor at some point this season. Green has reportedly not backed down against Durant, and has continued to throw gasoline onto the existing fire.

Draymond Green reportedly reminded Kevin Durant that #Warriors were winning before Durant; and another teammate predicts “no way” Durant returns next season. #NBA https://t.co/Wh1DLKlM1n — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 15, 2018

Durant’s brother took a minor “shot” at Green on Instagram this week, furthering the ongoing mini-feud between the two teammates and creating even more dysfunction for head coach Steve Kerr to attempt to diffuse.

Kevin Durant's brother takes apparent shot at Draymond Green on Instagram https://t.co/zqQeXaeGfT pic.twitter.com/eriWkqbtrS — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 15, 2018

Green is set to return from a one-game suspension against the Rockets. Steph Curry has remained out with a left adductor strain. After missing the past three games, Curry is scheduled to miss all three games on Golden State’s upcoming road trip.

The Rockets are still in a bit of dysfunction of their own. Numerous reports this week said Houston planned to keep listing veteran forward Carmelo Anthony as questionable with an “illness” before inevitably parting ways with the disgruntled former star.

Rockets forward Gary Clark is questionable to play against the Warriors with a bruised hip. Gerald Green upgraded to questionable with his sprained ankle. FWIW, Carmelo Anthony is listed as still having an illness.) — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 14, 2018

Mike D’Antoni hasn’t been able to correctly figure out the optimal Houston rotation this season. Last year’s MVP James Harden has been himself, but Chris Paul (17.6 points, 7.5 assists per game) has been noticeably more inconsistent, and the lack of three-and-D wing players has killed the Rockets.

Because of this, Houston has played decisively closer games than used to. In fact, their 100.4 possessions per game currently ranks 28th in the league. Although that change isn’t too far from where the Rockets ranked last season, the league, across the board, is playing at a breakneck pace.