How to Watch ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Online Without Cable

Christmas at Graceland, Hallmark’s newest “Countdown to Christmas” movie which features former American Idol contest and Emmy-nominated daytime host Kellie Pickler in her featured film debut, is set to premiere on Saturday, November 17.

The first broadcast of Christmas at Graceland is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT/8 PT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Hallmark Channel and the movie (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hallmark Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the movie up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Philo TV

Hallmark Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the movie live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

Hallmark Channel is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the movie live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Here’s the synposis for the film, via Hallmark:

Laurel, a Chicago-based business executive, travels to Memphis to close a deal to take-over the city’s oldest family-owned bank. While she’s in town, she bumps into her old flame Clay, a local music promoter with loftier aspirations. Though Laurel tries to stay focused on work, Clay pulls her back to the days when they were a performing duo on the brink of stardom. Laurel finds herself drawn to the City of Blues—and Clay—as she dreams of making music once again.

Laurel is played by Kellie Pickler, the former American Idol contestant and Dancing With the Stars winner. She has also released four albums, toured with the Rascal Flatts and is the co-host of Pickler and Ben, a daytime talk show for which she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination, so as she gets set to make her feature film debut, she is really proving to be a jack of all trades.

Wes Brown plays the role of Clay. His previous roles include parts in We Are Marshall, Glory Road and True Blood. He’s also starred in other Hallmark originals such as Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on The Mesa, Love Under the Stars and Christmas Cookies.

Christmas at Graceland was filmed entirely at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.