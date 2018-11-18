‘Enemies’ Live Stream: How to Watch Showtime Documentary Online

The often combative relationship between the President and the FBI is explored in depth in the newest documentary series titled, Enemies: The President, Justice and The FBI.

Episodes of the four-part series will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, beginning with the premiere on Sunday, November 18. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Enemies (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

With the clash between President Donald Trump and the FBI raging on, there is perhaps no documentary that is better timed than Enemies: The President, Justice and The FBI.

Enemies, per Showtime’s synopsis, “presents the long, complex history of presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI’s job to enforce it. It tells the story of the epic confrontations between the President and the FBI. From Nixon and Hoover to Trump and Comey, each battle illuminates a different facet of our democracy and the law. Using the present as a prism, we look back to see which lessons held up, which didn’t and how the current investigation of the Trump administration might turn out.”

Inspired by “Enemies: A History of the FBI,” the Pulitzer-Prize winning book by Tim Weiner, this documentary includes interviews from current and past officials, journalists who worked the stories and individuals who were present during the biggest battles between Presidents and the FBI. There is also “rare archival video, audio and photographs juxtaposed with short, stylized reconstructed scenes.”

The first episode, titled “A Cancer on the Presidency,” focuses on the relationship between FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and President Richard Nixon.

The documentary is directed by Alex Gibney, who has been referred to as “becoming the most important documentarian of our time.”

He was nominated for an Oscar for Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room in 2006, and then won the prestigious award two years later with Taxi to the Dark Side. He has also directed The Armstrong Lie, Catching Hell and Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, among many other documentaries.