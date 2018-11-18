‘Escape at Dannemora’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Three years after Richard Matt and David Sweat escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, the made-for-Hollywood story has made it to Hollywood in the form of Escape at Dannemora, a miniseries from Showtime featuring Benicio Del Toro and directed by Ben Stiller.

Preview

Escape at Dannemora tells the recent (2015) true story of Richard Matt and David Sweat, who broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility with the help of prison employee Tilly Mitchell. It was a sensational story that dominated headlines at the time, and a bit unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long to make it to screens.

Appropriately, a story of such magnitude comes with an impressive cast and crew.

Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano play Richard and David, while Patricia Arquette takes on the role of Tilly. Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl are the writers. And, perhaps most intriguing, it’s directed by comedy legend Ben Stiller in what is an obviously massive change of pace for him.

“I’ve always wanted to direct stuff that wasn’t necessarily funny,” Stiller said. “This story came up. The timing of it, the opportunity was there to work on it. And to really work with these actors, I felt like I learned so much.”

The early reviews are somewhat mixed but generally lean towards the series being a success. Thus far, 16 of the 19 reviews collected on the review aggregate site Metacritic have been positive.

The New York Times‘ Mike Hale calls it “a meticulously planned and executed operation that doesn’t go anywhere, but USA Today’s Kelly Lawler says its a “transformative work that so vividly brings the drama to life it might as well be brand-new to its audience.”

The series consists of eight hour-long parts.