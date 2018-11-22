National Dog Show 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Thanksgiving Day Special Online

With all due respect to football and the Macy’s Parade and listening to grandma talk politics, the greatest Thanksgiving Day tradition is undoubtedly the National Dog Show, which will air on Thursday for the 18th straight Turkey Day.

The 2018 Thanksgiving National Dog Show will be televised at Noon ET/PT on NBC.

Preview

As in years past, the Thanksgiving Dog Show–which actually took place at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia a couple days ago–will be hosted on NBC by actor/author/J. Peterman/Broadway star John O’Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge and veteran doggo expert David Frei. They’ll be joined by Mary Carillo, who will report from inside the show ring, as well as power team and former Olympic ice skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

For the uninitiated, the dog show splits the more than 2000 dogs and 192 breeds into seven different groups: Terrier Group, Toy Group, Working Group, Sporting Group, Hound Group, Non-Sporting Group and Herding Group. One dog from each will be selected as “Best in Group,” and then one of those seven will win the prestigious “Best in Show.”

There are also two new breeds added to the mix for the 2018 show: the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, which belongs to the Sporting Group, and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen, which is classified within the Hound Group.

Last year, a Brussels Griffon named Newton took home “Best in Show.” It was the first time a dog from the Toy Group won since a Toy Poodle named Vikki won in 2006, and just the third time overall a dog from that group has won. Before Newton, dogs from either the Hound Group or Terrier Group had won “Best in Show” six years in a row.

Of course, for many viewers, all of those are just secondary details. The National Dog Show is not so much about the winners–though lets be honest, every single dog is amazing and beautiful and fluffy and a winner–as it as about watching hundreds of different kinds of dogs doing dog things.

It’s great entertainment, and it’s the perfect way to start your Thanksgiving.