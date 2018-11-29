How to Watch ‘The Last Days of Knight’ 30 for 30 Documentary Online

The Last Days of Knight, the newest “30 for 30” documentary that tells the story of how CNN’s Robert Abbott’s journalism led to Bob Knight’s firing as Indiana’s basketball coach, makes its television debut Thursday on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

There’s no need to wait for that, though. Here’s how you can watch the documentary online right now:

ESPN+

Every “30 for 30” documentary in existence, including The Last Days of Knight, can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN’s new digital streaming service that includes tons of original programming, as well as live football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, rugby, cricket, college sports and other events.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch The Last Days of Knight on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You can find all of the “30 for 30” docs on your computer here, and if you’re on the app, you can just search for whatever one you want to watch.

Hulu With Live TV

If you’re looking for a live stream of ESPN, which will broadcast The Last Days of Knight at 7:30 p.m. ET, “Hulu with Live TV” offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the documentary as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Another option if you’re looking to watch the documentary live as it airs is Sling TV, which includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its “Sling Orange” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the documentary as it airs on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The Last Days of Knight, per ESPNs synopsis, is “the previously untold behind-the-scenes story of CNN’s investigation into why high school All-Americans were leaving Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bob Knight’s program, and the subsequent fallout after the story broke.”

The investigation was that of Robert Abbott, the CNN and Sports Illustrated correspondent who, in March of 2000, broke the story that Knight had choked former Indiana guard Neil Reed during a practice three years earlier.

Knight vehemently denied the claims, but less than a month later, Abbott and CNN produced the videotape showing the famed head coach choking Reed. Indiana president Myles Brand soon thereafter adopted a “zero tolerance” policy, but when more accusations of Knight’s reckless behavior arose, Indiana was forced to fire him in September of 2000.

What makes this film so compelling, in addition to engrossing story, is that it’s directed and narrated by Abbott himself.

“As I dug through my old reporters’ notebooks and research, and began to take viewers on the journalistic journey that my boss Steve Robinson started me on 19 years ago, I was amazed at how much of the story had never been told before,” said Abbott. “Bob Knight was an extraordinary coach, a giant in the sport, and a hero in Indiana. The Last Days of Knight describes in detail how and why Knight’s storied career at Indiana ended the way it did. It also finally tells the story of why Neil Reed went public with me, and how that decision changed his life.”